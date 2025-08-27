Boosting investment for a green digital and fair economy

The InvestEU programme is a key pillar of the European Union’s largest ever stimulus package to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and to help build green, digital and fair European economy. It can also support the European economy in addressing new challenges arising from major uncertainties linked to the global and security outlook.

By providing a €26.2 billion EU budgetary guarantee to support finance and investment operations, it intends to attract private capital and mobilise more than €372 billion to support public and private investment in key EU policy priorities.

To explain how the InvestEU programme works and can benefit your city or region, your business or your community, the EIB Group organised a series of high-level events – live and online - across Europe.