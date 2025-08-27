Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages
>@EIB

Boosting investment for a green digital and fair economy

The InvestEU programme is a key pillar of the European Union’s largest ever stimulus package to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and to help build green, digital and fair European economy. It can also support the European economy in addressing new challenges arising from major uncertainties linked to the global and security outlook.

By providing a €26.2 billion EU budgetary guarantee to support finance and investment operations, it intends to attract private capital and mobilise more than €372 billion to support public and private investment in key EU policy priorities.

To explain how the InvestEU programme works and can benefit your city or region, your business or your community, the EIB Group organised a series of high-level events – live and online - across Europe.

InvestEU at a Glance

Past events

  • 10 January 2024 – Reykjavík – Launch of InvestEU in Iceland - Booster for investments for a green, digital and fair economy – onsite event
    09:00-14:00 GMT, Reykjavík
    The European Commission, the Icelandic Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation and the EIB Group organised a high-level event on InvestEU in Iceland. This event presented InvestEU, and focused on investments for a green, digital and fair economy.
    Presentations: Agenda
    Video recording
  • 24 November 2023 – Oslo – Launch of InvestEU in Norway - Booster for investments for a green, digital and fair economy – onsite event
    09:00-13:00 CEST, Akersgata 59, Oslo
    The European Commission, the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries and the EIB Group organised a high-level event on InvestEU in Norway. This event presented InvestEU, and focus on investments for a green, digital and fair economy.
      Find the recording, the presentations and the agenda of the event
  • 4 May 2023 – Málaga – Implementación del Programa de InvestEU en España – onsite event
    15:00-17:45 CEST
    Hotel NH Málaga, 2 Calle San Jacinto
    The Representation of the European Commission and the EIB Group office in Spain organised a workshop in collaboration with the Regional Government of Andalusia, the City of Málaga and ICO. The workshop presented InvestEU, its objectives and the available financing solutions it provides.
    Agenda
  • 6 March 2023 - Ljubljana - onsite event
    Agenda
  • 27 January 2023 – Paris – Mobilisation des acteurs pour des investissements dans une économie verte, digitale et inclusive
    Centre Pierre Mendes | 139 Rue de Bercy, Paris, 75012, France – Hybrid event
    Language of event: French with no interpretation
    Agenda
    Video recording
  • 24 November 2022 – Athens – onsite event
    With high level opening remarks from Margaritis Schinas, Vice-President of the European Commission, Christian Kettel Thomsen, Vice-President of the EIB, Christos Staikouras,  Greek Minister of Finance, Ioannis Tsakiris, Greek Deputy Minister of Development and Investments, and Christos Dimas Greek Deputy Minister of Research and Innovation. Representatives of the Investment Committee of InvestEU, Vicky Kefalas and Michael Feith from DG ECFIN presented the InvestEU programme, followed by an insightful panel discussion with the participation of the EIB’s Advisory Services Director Simon Barnes, EGPF Director Alessandro Izzo and EIF Director Hubert Cottogni.
    Language of event: English and Greek with interpretation
    Video recordings: Presentations: Agenda
  • 24 October 2022 – Polish Banking Association, Klub Bankowca – Smolna 6, Warsaw, Poland – onsite event
    Agenda
    Language of event: Polish with simultaneaous translation into English
  • 7 October 2022 – Spazio Europa | Via IV Novembre, 149, Rome, 00187, Italy – Hybrid event
    Agenda
    Language of event: Italian with interpretation from Italian to English for online participants
    Video recordings and presentations coming soon
  • 27 September 2022 – Bucharest – The Marmorosch – On-site event
    With high level opening remarks from Adrian Câciu, Minister of Finance, Christian Kettel Thomsen, Vice-President, EIB, Giorgio Chiarion Casoni, European Commission Director InvestEU and Financial institutions, Director General Economic and Financial Affairs and Hubert Cottogni, Director of Mandate Management, EIF
    Language of event: English with interpretation from English to Romanian
    Video recording and presentations
  • 22 September 2022 – The Hague – Huis van Europa – On-site event
    With high level opening remarks from Kris Peeters, Vice-President, EIB, Pieter Waasdorp, Director of Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate and Klasja Van de Ridder, Acting Head of the European Commission’s Representation in the Netherlands
    Language of event: Dutch with no interpretation
    Video recording and presentations
  • 6 September 2022 – Malta - Europe House – Valetta
    With high level opening remarks from Silvio Schembri, Minister of Economy, EU Funds & Lands
    Language of event: English
    Video recording and presentations
  • 7 July, House of the European Union – Berlin
    With high level opening remarks from Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President, EIB, Sven Giegold, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Dr. Jan Klasen, Head of the Federal and European Affairs Department, KfW and Markus Schulte, Principal Adviser, DG for Economic and Financial Affairs, European Commission
    Language of event: German with interpretation from German into English
    Video recording and presentations
  • 29 June 2022 – Bratislava – House of the European Union
    With high level opening remarks from Lilyana Pavlova, Vice-President, EIB, Ján Oravec, 1st State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic and Giorgio Chiarion Casoni, European Commission Director InvestEU and Financial institutions, Director General Economic and Financial Affairs
    Language of event: English
    Video recording and presentations
  • 10 June 2022 – Vilnius
    With high level opening remarks from Virginijus Sinkevičius, Lithuanian Commissioner, Mindaugas Liutvinskas, Lithuanian Vice Minister of Finance and Thomas Östros, Vice-President, EIB
    Language of event: English
    Video recording and presentations
  • 9 June 2022 – Madrid
    With high level opening remarks from Ricardo Mourinho Félix, Vice-President, EIB, Elena Flores, European Commission Deputy Director General Economic and Financial Affairs, Pablo de Ramón-Laca Clausen, General Director of the Tesoro and Financial Policy
    Language of event: Spanish with interpretation from Spanish into English
    Video recording and presentations
  • 7 June 2022 – EIB Group Brussels office – Rond-point Robert Schuman 6, 3rd Floor, Brussels
    With high level opening remarks from Vincent Van Peteghem, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance in Belgium, Kris Peeters, Vice-President, EIB and Elena Flores, European Commission Deputy Director General Economic and Financial Affairs
    Language of event: English
    Video recording and presentations
  • 19 May 2022 – Stockholm (Hybrid event)
    With high level opening remarks from Thomas Östros, Vice-President, EIB
    Language of event: Swedish
    Video recording and presentations
  • 13 May 2022 – Lisbon
    Presentations
  • 5 May 2022 – Zagreb
    With high level opening remarks from Teresa Czerwińska, Vice-President, EIB
    Language of event: Croatian (introductions) and English (main event)
    Video recording and presentations
  • 28 April 2022 – Helsinki
    Agenda
    Read EIB President Werner Hoyer’s speech at the InvestEU roadshow event in Helsinki
  • 22 April 2022 – Riga  (online only)
    Language of event: English
    Video recording and presentations
  • 8 April 2022 – Tallinn
    With high level opening remarks from Thomas Östros, Vice-President, EIB and Maive Rute, Deputy Director-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs
    Language of event: English
    Video recording and presentations
  • 25 March 2022 – Prague
    With high level opening remarks from Lilyana Pavlova, Vice-President, EIB
    Language of event: English
    Video recording

Other events you may like...

1-31
Jan Dec
2022 2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union