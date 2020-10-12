About the event

We shared experiences, innovative approaches and opportunities to mobilise private and public capital towards the Green Transition in Africa, we also showed how green and sustainable business models are profitable, create jobs and generate wealth while contributing to achieving the world’s climate objectives.

Topics covered included the role of the European Union and its Member States in curbing climate change across the world, with a focus on Africa; how international financial institutions are responding to this challenge through targeted, innovative instruments and enhanced outreach; and how private sector models are changing to become greener and more sustainable.

More info about the event Green Talks

The EIB’s regional representations across Africa, together with the Portuguese EU Presidency and European Union delegations, hosted regional workshops to discuss sustainable investment best practice and investment solutions. Find out more about our EU-Africa Green talks.