Our top-level live event on Africa’s green future, featured:
- African Development Bank President, Akinwumi A. Adesina
- Secretary of State for Foreigns Affairs and Cooperation
Portuguese Government, Francisco André
- Prime-Minister Portuguese Government, António Costa
- Secretary General United Nations, António Guterres
- EIB President, Werner Hoyer
- EIB Vice-President, Ambroise Fayolle
- EIB Vice-President, Ricardo Mourinho Félix
- European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen
- EBRD President, Odile Renaud-Basso
and many other development action leaders. They discussed how the public and private sectors can contribute to sustainable development and green investment in Africa.