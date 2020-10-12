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Our top-level live event on Africa’s green future, featured:

  • African Development Bank President, Akinwumi A. Adesina
  • Secretary of State for Foreigns Affairs and Cooperation
    Portuguese Government, Francisco André
  • Prime-Minister Portuguese Government, António Costa
  • Secretary General United Nations, António Guterres
  • EIB President, Werner Hoyer
  • EIB Vice-President, Ambroise Fayolle
  • EIB Vice-President, Ricardo Mourinho Félix
  • European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen
  • EBRD President, Odile Renaud-Basso

and many other development action leaders. They discussed how the public and private sectors can contribute to sustainable development and green investment in Africa.

 

Watch the full event

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Picture gallery

2021.04.23 - High-Level EU-Africa Green Investment Forum | Flickr

About the event

We shared experiences, innovative approaches and opportunities to mobilise private and public capital towards the Green Transition in Africa, we also showed how green and sustainable business models are profitable, create jobs and generate wealth while contributing to achieving the world’s climate objectives.

Topics covered included the role of the European Union and its Member States in curbing climate change across the world, with a focus on Africa; how international financial institutions are responding to this challenge through targeted, innovative instruments and enhanced outreach; and how private sector models are changing to become greener and more sustainable.

 

More info about the event  

Green Talks

The EIB’s regional representations across Africa, together with the Portuguese EU Presidency and European Union delegations, hosted regional workshops to discuss sustainable investment best practice and investment solutions. Find out more about our EU-Africa Green talks.

Further reading

17 February 2021

European Investment Bank around the World

For more than 50 years, the EIB has been the European Union’s international development bank. The publication “the European Investment Bank around the World” explains in a nutshell how the EIB is improving lives everywhere.

Global development
22 July 2020

Africa’s digital solutions to tackle COVID-19

African countries are using technology in many new ways to fight the coronavirus pandemic. This report highlights some of the best digital solutions and estimates the investments required to implement the technology on a wider scale.
Digital and telecoms Covid-19 Sub-Saharan Africa Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development

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