At the European Investment Bank, as the bank of the European Union, we are committed to the EU’s motto United in Diversity, underlining the principles of equity, human dignity, non-discrimination and respect for human rights.

We put diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at the heart of who we are and what we do. We believe that fostering an inclusive, diverse workplace makes us a more innovative and effective organisation, helping us achieve our core mission of improving lives and promoting sustainable growth.