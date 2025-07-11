Each employee brings a unique perspective to the organisation. Our ambition is for everyone to feel they can be themselves, contribute and play an active part of fostering an inclusive culture at the EIB, reflecting the rich variety of talents within the European Union and beyond.
At the European Investment Bank, as the bank of the European Union, we are committed to the EU’s motto United in Diversity, underlining the principles of equity, human dignity, non-discrimination and respect for human rights.
We put diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at the heart of who we are and what we do. We believe that fostering an inclusive, diverse workplace makes us a more innovative and effective organisation, helping us achieve our core mission of improving lives and promoting sustainable growth.
Since 2018, the Bank has been reporting annually on its progress on diversity, equity and inclusion.
We celebrate our talented team, the range of languages spoken, the diverse backgrounds and perspectives, and the multigenerational collaboration across our offices. In addition to our collaborative culture, we focus on advancing gender equity, LGBTIQ inclusion, ethnicity, disability, and neurodiversity.
Inclusion at the EIB
Gender balance at the EIB has continued to improve in recent years. To help reach our targets, significant efforts have been made across the Bank to make sure diversity, equity and inclusion are always considered in all key HR processes, from recruitment, to skills development, performance management and talent management.
We strive to create a work environment where all individuals feel they belong.
We respect, protect, and promote equal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer employees.
Through staff engagement, awareness initiatives, manager training, and policy updates, we work to continually strengthen our LGBTIQ inclusion.
We are dedicated to fostering an environment free from ethnicity-based discrimination, reflecting Europe’s diversity in our teams and locations.
Promoting minority ethnic inclusion is a key DEI priority as we continue to build a culture that values diverse perspectives.
We value the unique talents and skills brought by our disabled and neurodivergent colleagues, who contribute significantly to reaching the Bank’s objectives.
We provide support during recruitment, onboarding, and throughout employment, ensuring accessible workspaces and making reasonable accommodations as needed. Through internal and external initiatives, we raise awareness and regularly attend disability-focused career fairs.
The team behind HR_Inclusion@eib.org is the point of contact for anyone who would like further information or may require reasonable adjustments during the recruitment process or after joining the Bank.
For practical information on living and working in Luxembourg, you can consult the AccessAble guide for persons with disabilities.
Our internal and external stakeholders
To reach our objective of a more inclusive workplace, our in-house Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Champions are key. Together we coordinate the Bank’s activities and initiatives in the DEI areas.
Sponsored by EIB Vice-Presidents, our ERGs are open to all employees, offering safe spaces, support, and networking opportunities for personal and professional growth. The ERGs play a key role in the implementation of the Bank’s DEI work by creating awareness and education about lived experiences and drivers for change.
Our DEI Champions—over 100 EIB employees across various directorates—organise events, raise awareness, and share best practices, promoting DEI across the Bank.
ConnectedWoMen is an ERG open to all staff within the EIB Group, regardless of gender, that aims to provide opportunities for constructive discussion, building connections and mutual support. Through a wide variety of regular events and initiatives for all staff, ConnectedWoMen raises awareness on gender equity, within the organisation, in our operations and in the world at large.
MOSAIC is the ERG devoted to topics related to ethnicity. It provides a safe space for all colleagues to connect and share information and aims to raise awareness on inclusion and discriminatory behaviours related to ethnicity. The group is open to all staff interested in supporting a racially and ethnically diverse and inclusive environment at the EIB Group.
EIB Proud is an ERG of EIB Group staff who identify as LGBTIQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer) and their allies. The network aims to support our organisation in its efforts to become a more diverse and inclusive employer of choice, and to mainstream diversity, equity and inclusion into the EIB Group’s activities and business.
enAble is the EIB’s ERG on disability and neurodiversity. The group aims to create a safe space for disabled or neurodivergent staff and their allies, and for carers – to share experiences, learn from each other and advance disability and neurodiversity inclusion. Through a wide array of activities and events, enAble is playing a key role in making the EIB Group a more welcoming and accessible workplace for all.
We believe that together we can be more impactful. We partner with organisations driving positive change, collaborating with those who share our commitment to creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace.
The EIB has been awarded the EDGE Move and EDGEplus certifications, recognising the Bank’s progress in gender equity and its commitment to analysing intersectional issues between gender and other dimensions of diversity. EDGE is the leading global assessment methodology and business certification standard for gender and intersectional equity. It measures where organisations stand in terms of representation, pay equity, effectiveness of policies and practices to ensure equitable career flows as well as inclusiveness of their culture.
Catalyst: Workplaces That Work for Women is a global non-profit working with some of the world’s most powerful CEOs and leading companies around the world to help build workplaces that work for women. As a change driver with pioneering research, practical tools, and proven solutions to accelerate and advance women into leadership, we count on the advice and support from Catalyst in many of our DEI initiatives and provide our staff with the many resources and learnings available through our partnership.
We partner with myGwork which is the largest global business community of LGBTIQ professionals, graduates, inclusive employers, and anyone who believes in workplace equality. It empowers the LGBTIQ community by offering our staff a safe space where they can connect with mentors, professional events, e-learning/trainings, news and much more.
In June 2021, the EIB became the first Multilateral Development Bank to join the world’s biggest community for disability business inclusion. The Valuable 500 is a global business collective made up of over 500 CEOs and presidents, and their organisations, working together to end disability exclusion.
We are part of PurpleSpace, the world's only networking and professional development hub for disabled employees, disability network and ERG leaders, with the missions to make it easier for employees to navigate the experience of ill health, disability or the experience of an accident or injury, at the same time as flourishing at work.
The EIB is one of the signatories of the Diversity Charter Lëtzebuerg. By signing the Charter, we engage to respect and promote diversity with concrete actions going beyond legal and regulatory non-discrimination requirements.
The Diversity Charter is promoted by IMS Luxembourg, the leading network of Luxembourg businesses active in corporate social responsibility, of which the EIB is a member organisation.
The EIB became a member of Neurodiversity in Business (NiB) in 2023. NiB is a business-led forum functioning as an industry group for organisations to share industry good practice on neurodiversity recruitment, retention, and empowerment. NiB’s vision is to foster a corporate environment where neurodivergent people are understood and form an invaluable part of the work culture.
A snapshot of diversity at the EIB
European Investment Bank Group joins Luxembourg pride run with record participation of colleagues
No fewer than 475 employees of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group joined in yesterday's Pride Run, Luxembourg’s yearly event that celebrates diversity, inclusion, and equality. The participation of EIB Group colleagues more than doubled from last year’s edition, further underlining the importance of the topic amongst staff. The 5km and 10km Pride Runs bring together companies, associations, friends, families, and all individuals committed to supporting the LGBTIQ+ community, striving to create a safe and open space where everyone can express themselves freely, while celebrating diversity.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the EIB Group
Learn more about the key points of our approach to diversity, equity and inclusion at the EIB Group.
Celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion at Luxembourg Pride Week
From July 6th to 14th, the EIB Group joined the 25th edition of the Luxembourg Pride week to celebrate the LGBTIQ community and the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion.
EIB Group celebrates European Diversity Month
The EIB Group held its Diversity Days to celebrate the European Diversity Month marked every year in May. On this occasion, staff members participated in the Employee Resource Groups’ fair and activities that gave them a chance to interact and discover more about one another.
International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia: IDAHOT 2024
On 17th of May, the European Investment Bank Group is observing the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOT), taking place during the European Diversity Month.
Diversity, equity and inclusion: 2022 Progress Report
Learn more on the key initiatives that we launched in 2022 on gender equity, disability, neurodiversity, LGBTIQ, or ethnicity.
EIB Secretary General Barbara Balke named Top 50 Executive Ally by LGBT Great
Barbara Balke, Secretary General of the European Investment Bank, has been named a Top 50 Executive Ally by LGBT Great, an organisation that recognises senior leaders in financial services and business who have used their platform, influence and role to support the LGBTIQ community as a sponsor and ally.
EIB celebrates Luxembourg Diversity Day
On 23 May, the European Investment Bank (EIB) celebrated Diversity Day Lëtzebuerg, Luxembourg’s national day of diversity, which takes place during European Diversity Month.
EIB celebrates International Women’s Day
On International Women’s Day, the European Investment bank and the European Investment Fund were the first EU Institutions to sign the Luxembourg Women in Finance Charter alongside 67 other major financial services firms. Designed by the Luxembourg Ministry of Finance, the Charter aims to improve gender diversity in the Luxembourg financial centre which employs more than 60 000 women and men.
Leader-to-Leader conversations on disability inclusion at the EIB Group
To mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December, the EIB Group organised a full week of events to promote exchanges on disability inclusion with staff and expert guests.