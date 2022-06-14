Inflation could exacerbate poverty

Ukraine and Russia are important suppliers of energy and agricultural products. As fighting damages production facilities, the prices of many core products will continue to rise, particularly those that are difficult to substitute, like wheat, fertilisers and gas. Inflation in the euro area is now expected to climb above 6% in 2022, up 2.5 percentage points from estimates a few months ago.

Those rising prices could stifle demand. Price increases of about 2 to 2.5 percentage points triggered by the war could reduce real private consumption by 1.1% in the European Union, according to our estimates. More importantly, rising food and energy prices will hit poorer households hard.

The EIB Economics Department modelled the impact rising prices would have on EU households, particularly the most vulnerable. The estimates take into account countries in which the basket of basic goods is more sensitive to food and energy prices – primarily in Central and South-Eastern Europe. The modelling also assumes that oil prices remain high for at least the next few months. Lastly, it takes into consideration a household’s ability to save and to use that savings to offset higher prices.

The model shows that hikes in food and energy prices hit low-income households disproportionately across EU members. Lower-income households in the richer countries of Northern and Western Europe are better able to absorb the price rise than households in Central and South Eastern Europe, largely because the saving rate and incomes overall tend to be higher.

As the chart below illustrates, poorer households in countries like Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia and Bulgaria suffer much more from rising prices than households in the Netherland or France. A 2 to 2.5 percentage point price hike in Slovakia would push up the share of people at risk of poverty by 4.3 points, roughly 230 000 people.