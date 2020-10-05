When a European research institution or company sends data to South America, the digital information has to make the trip along cables that go through the United States. That is a journey with data security—and even political—implications. A direct digital cable requires a large investment with significant construction and commercial risk, because it has to cover 6 200 km of ocean floor, crossing submarine mountain ranges and deep chasms, with most clients only willing to buy capacity after the cable is laid.

But that’s the kind of investment Marguerite II was made for. So the €745 million fund backed EllaLink, a cable connecting the Portuguese mainland, Madeira, Cape Verde and Brazil that’s due to be completed in 2021.

“Marguerite is quite unique,” says Nicolás Merigó, the former head of Santander Infrastructure Capital who is chief executive of Marguerite. “We’re doing challenging greenfield projects that may not get the same attention from private funds.”

Marguerite Fund II invests in greenfield infrastructure, in most cases before projects are fully developed, when most infrastructure funds prefer not to risk their money. The fund backs projects in any EU country (and pre-accession countries), including some that are less developed which might not otherwise find investors. It helps bridge the gap between the policy goals underlying public investments and the profit motive behind private finance by targeting commercial returns with a more flexible risk profile than most privately backed funds.