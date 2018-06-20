If you were trying to develop a new treatment for a rare and aggressive brain cancer that affects children, you’d want to focus hard on your research. In reality, your priority might be raising enough money to keep going.

“These innovative companies often spend half their time trying to find the capital they need,” says Yu Zhang, head of the innovation finance unit at the European Investment Bank. “Rare diseases markets are not attractive for most investors, because they do not appear as profitable as other markets.”

“But we see the worth of these research projects,” he says, “and the impact they could have worldwide.”

That’s why the EIB loaned EUR 25 million to Apeiron Biologics, a private clinical stage biotech Austrian company, supporting their financial stability. Apeiron has been working in the field of immune-oncology and it is one of a number of innovative companies financed by the EIB to develop new cancer treatments. It’s vital work, because cancer cases are predicted to increase by 68% by 2030. “This will help us achieve the next level of our development,” says Peter Llewellyn-Davies, Apeiron’s chief financial officer.