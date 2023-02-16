When Hugo Furtado was a doctoral student about 15 years ago, he developed a tool that allowed surgeons to “see” a catheter inside patients’ bodies and perform cardiac surgery without opening the chest. The technology was an early form of augmented reality.

“It was a big eye-opener,” says Hugo, who did his doctoral work in Vienna and Ljubljana. “With augmented reality, you can make a lot of tasks so much easier.”

A decade later, Hugo started looking for a way to combine augmented reality with another of his passions, sound. He came up with the idea for an app called waveOut, which uses spatial audio navigation on a mobile phone to help blind people navigate their surroundings. The app’s motto is, “See the world through your ears.”

The blind and visually impaired have fewer opportunities for education and employment. They experience other disadvantages, including a lack of mobility and a greater risk of falls. Blind people often feel dependent and isolated.

Hugo built a small prototype for waveOut in late 2017 and tested it at an event the following spring. At the end of 2018, he received funding for his Austrian company that is called Dreamwaves. In 2022, he won first prize as the best social entrepreneur in the general category of the EIB’s Social Innovation Tournament. “Winning the competition is a fantastic feeling,” Hugo says. “You feel really a big recognition that we are on the right track. Being part of this network and meeting these amazing people has a huge value.”