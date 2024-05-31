The Santa Restituta crypt in Cagliari, Sardinia, has a history going back to pre-Christian times. Over the centuries, it has been a limestone quarry, a Phoenician religious site, a place for Christian worship, and a WWII air-raid shelter. One of the city’s most important monuments, the crypt was closed to the public in the early 1990s, until a Sardinian association named Ipogeo had the idea to open it up and give free guided tours once a year.

Massimiliano Messina was one of five university students who founded Ipogeo in 1993. He says the idea was to spread awareness of Cagliari’s rich cultural heritage “to the young people of the present and the future.”

From the association’s modest first step, offering free tours of the Santa Restituta crypt, it developed an annual event called Monumenti Aperti, or Open Monuments. It was launched on a spring weekend in 1997, when volunteers from local schools and associations gave free guided visits of 30 monuments in Cagliari to tourists and citizens.

At the time, a 16-year-old student named Marco Cabitza was one of Monumenti Aperti’s first volunteers. He ended up dedicating his career to the event and is currently its project and education manager.

“Cultural heritage is something magical,” he says, “because it can build bridges between people and communities, and between the past and the future. It plays a fundamental role in our European identity and gives an impetus to social and economic development.”

Another Cagliari resident, Fabrizio Frongia, founded a different cultural association in 1993 called Imago Mundi, which has managed Monumenti Aperti since 1999. He notes, “Cultural heritage is a tool to preserve identity. And if you have young people who learn how to understand the history of a monument, you can have a very strong ambassador of your city.”

Monumenti Aperti by Imago Mundi was a finalist in the European Investment Bank Institute’s 2023 Social Innovation Tournament, which recognises entrepreneurs making a social, ethical, or environmental contribution to society. The association hopes this exposure will help it export the project to other countries.