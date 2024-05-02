The new Viscontini school glows with warmth and openness. There are high ceilings, plenty of windows and glass walls, and few internal walls or classrooms that are shut off behind doors. Sliding panels also allow the configuration of classrooms to be modified. It’s a new design for a new kind of learning.

Financing for schools has historically meant just providing money for buildings. But an innovative approach to financing education infrastructure projects, the Constructing Education Framework, ensures that money is used effectively to promote learning and to equip children with the skills necessary for the future.

Teachers at Viscontini use the new space and the flexibility it provides to respond to the unique way each child learns.

“We judge our success on our students’ success,” says teacher Cristina Colombo.

The European Investment Bank, which is owned by the 27 EU member states, loaned €1.255 billion to the Italian Ministry for Education, University and Research to finance the national programme to upgrade schools like Viscontini. That’s just one of many investments in Italy by the European Union’s financing arm. Last year, we invested €12.19 billion in Italy.

The European Union delivers. That’s why you should vote in the European Parliament elections on 9 June. Go to together.eu to stay informed.