EFSI / First direct EIB support for Warsaw and Poznan Medical Universities

Academic facilities in line with the best international standards – that is the aim of the modernisation plans undertaken by two prominent higher education institutions in Poland. The Medical University of Warsaw borrowed PLN 100m (EUR 24m) to build state-of-the-art academic facilities, including a new simulation centre, and renovate existing campus buildings. The Poznań Medical University borrowed PLN 114.7m (EUR 27.3m) for the construction of the new site of the Faculty of Pharmacy and its Centre for Innovative Pharmaceutical Technologies, and the extension and rehabilitation of two university hospitals. These were the first direct loans provided by the EIB to Polish universities.