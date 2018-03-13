Total EFSI approvals in Poland as at 31 December 2018 (since the launch of the “Juncker Plan”) totalled EUR 3.7bn, helping trigger close to EUR 16.2bn of EFSI-related investments in the country. Below are highlighted some examples of operations signed in 2018 and backed by the Investment Plan for Europe.
EFSI / First direct EIB support for Warsaw and Poznan Medical Universities
Academic facilities in line with the best international standards – that is the aim of the modernisation plans undertaken by two prominent higher education institutions in Poland. The Medical University of Warsaw borrowed PLN 100m (EUR 24m) to build state-of-the-art academic facilities, including a new simulation centre, and renovate existing campus buildings. The Poznań Medical University borrowed PLN 114.7m (EUR 27.3m) for the construction of the new site of the Faculty of Pharmacy and its Centre for Innovative Pharmaceutical Technologies, and the extension and rehabilitation of two university hospitals. These were the first direct loans provided by the EIB to Polish universities.
EFSI / Poznan’s social housing scheme launched
A PLN 178m (EUR 42m) loan was granted for the first time to the municipal communal housing company in Poznan (Zarzad Komunalnych Zasobów Lokalowych, or ZKZL) to finance the construction or refurbishment of around 1 160 social housing apartments for low-income earners and 14 community healthcare centres in Poznan. The loan will also be used for related technical infrastructure, such as the water mains, sewage system, urban road system, garages and aboveground parking spaces. This is expected to provide new or improved social housing for nearly 3 000 people.
EFSI / Walbrzych revitalisation plans get a boost
The city of Walbrzych received a PLN 60m loan (EUR 14m) to finance far-reaching revitalisation plans that aim at turning this former coal-mining town into an attractive place to live. The funding will contribute to regenerating urban infrastructure (buildings and roads) and to energy efficiency measures. This was the first tranche of a potential EIB commitment of up to PLN 120m (EUR 28m) for the city. For the EIB, no city or region in Poland and Europe should be left behind in the transition from coal to a low-carbon economy.
EFSI / Alior Bank’s first synthetic securitisation operation in Poland to support SMEs
The EIB and the EIF have joined forces to grant Alior Bank a PLN 1.4bn (EUR 335.3m) guarantee, on the senior and mezzanine tranches of a PLN 1.5bn (EUR 349m) SME portfolio. This is the first synthetic SME securitisation in which the EIB and EIF are jointly participating in Poland. The aim is to foster support for Polish small and medium-sized firms, providing them with loans on favourable terms, with lower interest rates and longer repayment periods.