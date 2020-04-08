The airline industry has been among the hardest hit by the Coronavirus pandemic. How’s that going to change the future of air transport?

It is certainly a dramatic, very important crisis, a downturn, a stop for the industry. However, I don’t think that the coronavirus pandemic will change the aviation industry. This cyclical industry has had many downturns over the years and is likely to continue so. This abrupt and deep crisis is financially putting air transport under unprecedented strain, but will not change the industry itself. It will have a smaller effect on the way the industry operates than 9/11. Then, airline fleets were also grounded. Moreover, the aviation industry itself was the vehicle for the terrorists’ attacks. That led to some changes in the industry, geared towards improving security. The European Investment Bank activity over the last few years has financed the upgraded safety and security infrastructure and equipment that the industry has today. We did many aircraft acquisition projects at the time; airlines needed some additional security equipment on board; and airports increased security, including baggage and passenger scanning and all the civil works to prepare for these upgrades. Today safety and security upgrades continue to be a big part of our business. But at this stage I don’t see COVID changing the way the industry operates in the long term.

How does this crisis affect air transport and how does that differ from 9/11?

Covid is unlikely to change the way the industry operates, but the downturn is proving to be much more severe this time than in 2001. After 9/11 aircraft were grounded for about a week. Now most of the fleets have already been grounded for weeks and we don’t know yet how much longer this will last and how rapid the re-entry into activity will be. Airlines need to maintain and support aircraft on the ground, including some critical staff. But once activities ramp up hundreds of thousands of people will need to be brought back into operation. The big difference is that we don’t know how long this is going to last. The effects on the cash flows of the industry are truly dramatic. In this sense it is a more protracted, longer-lasting downturn than 9/11. At that time, the crisis coincided with other external shocks like the bursting of the dotcom bubble in 2000 and, shortly after, the build up to the second Gulf War during 2002 and the actual war in 2003, affecting both air travel demand and the price of oil, critical to the aviation industry. These were knock-on effects that made the downturn worse. But this time the coronavirus not only is grounding the aviation industry for longer, but also severely disrupts the economy at large, which will in turn have a knock-on effect on air transport. A severe economic downturn will substantially affect demand for air transport even once aircraft can fly again. The traffic build-up afterwards may not be as quick. There’s still a lot to be seen. These are truly very difficult times. The bright spot this time is airfreight. Increased online shopping means more air cargo traffic. Also, the industry is playing a crucial role in shipping medical supplies across the world at a life-saving speed that would not be possible by any other means. I hear that some passenger planes are now flying as freighters. But airfreight is a small segment compared to passenger flights.