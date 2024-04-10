If we needed a reminder that climate action is urgent, we got it in 2023. That was the hottest year on record.

Scientific projections indicate that global temperatures will keep increasing throughout this century. Even in the most optimistic scenarios, extreme weather events will increase as well. To face this threat, we must accelerate climate adaptation.

A recent report from the European Environment Agency on climate risks found that Europe is the fastest-warming continent and that our policies and adaptation actions are not keeping pace with the growing risks. Extreme heat, drought, wildfires and flooding are going to be more frequent and damage living conditions across Europe.

The price of inaction is not only an economic issue. It also hurts communities and ecosystems. In turn, this means more risks for marine and coastal ecosystems, food security, water supplies, energy production, health care and financial stability.

Climate changes will have a domino effect that permeate every aspect of society. As the frequency and intensity of climate-related disasters increase, so too does the cost of rebuilding. Taking more action now won’t just save money, It will enhance community preparedness and resilience, protect vulnerable systems and populations, and safeguard critical infrastructure.

Climate adaptation investment record

To strengthen Europe’s resilience to climate change, the European Commission published a communication in March outlining ways we can protect people and the economy from climate change. The communication calls for more private investment to address the risks and build resilience to the biggest problems. The European Investment Bank is working closely with the Commission, as well as countries, cities and the private sector, to finance more adaptation projects. The Bank will participate in a reflection group set up by the Commission to explore ways to increase finance for climate resilience. Last year, we devoted a record €2.7 billion to adaptation projects that build better roads, prevent flooding, protect electricity grids, develop new disaster plans and improve health care around the world. We will do even more adaptation work this year and in the years to come.