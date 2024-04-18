EIB Adaptation Days

Programme highlights
Articulating the problems faced
09:15 - 09:45 (GMT +2)
- EU policy context
- The European State of Climate report
- What does the first climate assessment reveal?
Adaptation planning
11:15 - 13:00 (GMT +2)
- What do we do in-house?
- Panel discussion on adaptation planning
Adaptation financing
14:45 - 17:40 (GMT +2)
- Conversation on overcoming investment barriers
- EIB product offering
- Fireside chat: Insights on financial innovation for adaptation
Adaptation implementation - advisory support
09:10 - 11:00 (GMT +2)
- Resources available for adaptation strategies, planning and implementation
- Project implementation: Luxembourg flood and water management plan
Adaptation planning
13:30 - 15:30 (GMT +2)
- Video screening: What would you do if...?
- Panel discussion
IN FOCUS
Coping with climate change
Climate change is here, now. Last year, 98% of the world’s population was exposed to extreme heat. But we can still act.
Our activities
The great challenges of today are global. Our investments around the world help create stability, sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.
Society is living through a climate and environmental emergency. We are at the forefront of the global fight against climate change and environmental degradation.
We help reduce emissions and energy bills by providing financing for clean energy, as well as for innovative solutions to make the world greener for future generations.