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Luxembourg
24
-
25
Apr 2024

EIB Adaptation Days

Location: Luxembourg , lu

'We need to do more'

The first EIB Adaptation Days brought together climate experts, non-profits, corporations and public officials, who called for better regulation, a higher profile for adaptation in corporate climate plans and more awareness of the financial impact of our warming planet.

Read more  

Programme highlights

Wednesday, 24 April Thursday, 25 April

Articulating the problems faced

09:15 - 09:45 (GMT +2)

  • EU policy context
  • The European State of Climate report
  • What does the first climate assessment reveal?
     

Adaptation planning

11:15 - 13:00 (GMT +2)

  • What do we do in-house?
  • Panel discussion on adaptation planning

 Explore the morning’s presentations
 

Adaptation financing

14:45 - 17:40 (GMT +2)

  • Conversation on overcoming investment barriers
  • EIB product offering
  • Fireside chat: Insights on financial innovation for adaptation
Explore the afternoon’s presentations
Watch Day 1  

Adaptation implementation - advisory support

09:10 - 11:00 (GMT +2)

  • Resources available for adaptation strategies, planning and implementation
  • Project implementation: Luxembourg flood and water management plan
Explore the morning’s presentations

Adaptation planning

13:30 - 15:30 (GMT +2)

  • Video screening: What would you do if...?
  • Panel discussion
Explore the afternoon’s presentations

 

Watch Day 2  

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More information

IN FOCUS

Coping with climate change

Climate change is here, now. Last year, 98% of the world’s population was exposed to extreme heat. But we can still act.

ON THE GROUND

How do we scale up adaptation finance?

“We need to adjust our economics”

Ambroise Fayolle, vice-president of the European Investment Bank

“We need to reframe adaptation”

Carlo Buontempo, director of Copernicus Climate Services – European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts

“It’s about societal preparedness”

Blaz Kurnik, head of Group Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation at the European Environmental Agency

“We need leadership”

Elena Višňar Malinovská, head of Adaptation and Resilience to Climate Change Unit at the European Commission

“We need awareness”

Geeke Feiter, member of the Dutch Association of Insurers’ Board of Directors

Our publications and stories

Adaptation: The high price of inaction
Adaptation to climate change
Podcast: Climate solutions
Luxembourg removes river barriers to boost biodiversity, cope with floods
Climate action and environmental sustainability overview 2024
Investing in nature-based solutions

Our activities

EIB Global

The great challenges of today are global. Our investments around the world help create stability, sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.

Climate and environmental sustainability

Society is living through a climate and environmental emergency. We are at the forefront of the global fight against climate change and environmental degradation.

Energy

We help reduce emissions and energy bills by providing financing for clean energy, as well as for innovative solutions to make the world greener for future generations.

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