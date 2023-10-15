Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The EIB Group at the 2024 World Bank Group-IMF Spring Meetings

Location: Washington D.C. , us

The Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bring together central bankers, international financial institutions, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organisations and academics to discuss issues of global concern.

President Nadia Calviño and Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros led this year EIB Group’s delegation. They met with key figures in international development and finance for talks on a range of topics, including the war in Ukraine, European energy independence, delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and global partnerships to accelerate the green transition and face common challenges together.

  Learn more about our participation in our Media advisory.

Key events

A fireside chat with Nadia Calviño – Center for Global Development

WEDNESDAY 17 APRIL, 16:30-17:30 GMT+2

CGD President Masood Ahmed and CGD Europe Managing Director Mikaela Gavas hosted EIB President Nadia Calviño to discuss her approach to the challenges she faces and the new EIB Group strategy recently endorsed by Europe’s 27 finance ministers.

  About the event

  Replay the livestream

  Learn more about EIB Group's eight core priorities

Fifth Ukraine Ministerial Roundtable


WEDNESDAY 17 APRIL, 19:15-20:15 GMT+2

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a tragedy that is causing immense human and economic suffering in Ukraine. The international community stands united to support its people.

During the fifth ministerial roundtable we discussed with our key partners how to support Ukraine with its medium-term needs, essential recovery and reconstruction projects and areas of international collaboration.

  Learn more about EIB's support for Ukraine
 

A conversation with Nadia Calviño – Atlantic Council

THURSDAY 18 APRIL, 14:30-15:30 GMT+2

The Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center's Bretton Woods 2.0 Project is organising in-depth interviews with finance ministers and central bank governors from around the world to discuss the outlook for 2024 and beyond.

President Nadia Calviño participated in this series to discuss the EIB's role in funding the green transition and supporting Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.

  Replay the livestream
 

Healthy Women Help Everyone to Rise

FRIDAY 19 APRIL, 16:00-17:00 GMT+2 – a fireside chat with Jutta Urpilainen, Nadia Calviño and Melinda French Gates

When women and girls are healthy, they build thriving families, communities, and economies with them. That’s why the European Commission, the EIB and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have launched the Human Development Accelerator (HDX) to offer grants and high-risk financing to support a robust research & development pipeline and the manufacturing of essential health care and nutrition products in low-income and lower middle-income countries.

Nadia Calviño in conversation with John Lipsky – Johns Hopkins FPI

FRIDAY 19 APRIL, 18:30-19:30 GMT+2

The event highlighted the EIB's pivotal role in advancing the EU’s climate goals and supporting Ukraine's reconstruction efforts amidst broader geopolitical challenges. The conversation was moderated by Foreign Policy Institute (FPI) Senior Fellow John Lipsky who served as First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF from 2006 to 2011.

  About the event
  Replay the livestream
  Our support for Ukraine

Blueprints for Renewal: Reconstructing Ukraine – Council on Foreign Relations & Peterson Institute for International Economics

FRIDAY 19 APRIL, 20:45-22:00 GMT+2

President Calviño, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksander Kubrakov and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso discussed global financial efforts to support the reconstruction of Ukraine and help rebuild the country’s infrastructure and economy following Russia's military aggression.

  About the event
  Replay the livestream

Our latest posts from the #SpringMeetings

Top stories

Multilateral Development Banks deepen collaboration to deliver as a system
The leaders of 10 multilateral development banks (MDBs) today announced joint steps to work more effectively as a system and increase the impact and scale of their work to tackle urgent development challenges.
Video
One Week, One Minute: Spring Meetings in Washington

The latest updates from EIB Group's participation at the World Bank Group/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington D.C.

EIB and Ukraine Government sign MoU to accelerate deployment of financial support and project execution on the ground
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Government of Ukraine have agreed on a strategic cooperation framework supporting Ukraine’s reconstruction, recovery, and EU integration efforts. This reinforced partnership places future investments within critical public and private sector initiatives that will be supported by funds from the EIB’s EU for Ukraine Fund and the European Union’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility, in which the EIB plays a key implementing role.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and EIB launch pilot in Africa to improve women entrepreneurs’ access to capital
Thousands of women across Kenya will benefit from the €30 million microfinance programme backed by the new cooperation
Interview
President Calviño at CNBC

President Calviño discusses her mandate for the EIB and explains how the bank plans to support European security and defence.

Bhutan: Supporting reliable, green energy for communities - EIB provides €150 million in financing for renewable energy investment
The European Investment Bank (EIB), the world’s largest multilateral bank and leading global financier of renewable energy, signed its first-ever investment support for Bhutan today.

