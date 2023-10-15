The Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bring together central bankers, international financial institutions, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organisations and academics to discuss issues of global concern.
President Nadia Calviño and Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros led this year EIB Group’s delegation. They met with key figures in international development and finance for talks on a range of topics, including the war in Ukraine, European energy independence, delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and global partnerships to accelerate the green transition and face common challenges together.
Key events
A fireside chat with Nadia Calviño – Center for Global Development
WEDNESDAY 17 APRIL, 16:30-17:30 GMT+2
CGD President Masood Ahmed and CGD Europe Managing Director Mikaela Gavas hosted EIB President Nadia Calviño to discuss her approach to the challenges she faces and the new EIB Group strategy recently endorsed by Europe’s 27 finance ministers.
Fifth Ukraine Ministerial Roundtable
WEDNESDAY 17 APRIL, 19:15-20:15 GMT+2
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a tragedy that is causing immense human and economic suffering in Ukraine. The international community stands united to support its people.
During the fifth ministerial roundtable we discussed with our key partners how to support Ukraine with its medium-term needs, essential recovery and reconstruction projects and areas of international collaboration.
A conversation with Nadia Calviño – Atlantic Council
THURSDAY 18 APRIL, 14:30-15:30 GMT+2
The Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center's Bretton Woods 2.0 Project is organising in-depth interviews with finance ministers and central bank governors from around the world to discuss the outlook for 2024 and beyond.
President Nadia Calviño participated in this series to discuss the EIB's role in funding the green transition and supporting Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.
Healthy Women Help Everyone to Rise
FRIDAY 19 APRIL, 16:00-17:00 GMT+2 – a fireside chat with Jutta Urpilainen, Nadia Calviño and Melinda French Gates
When women and girls are healthy, they build thriving families, communities, and economies with them. That’s why the European Commission, the EIB and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have launched the Human Development Accelerator (HDX) to offer grants and high-risk financing to support a robust research & development pipeline and the manufacturing of essential health care and nutrition products in low-income and lower middle-income countries.
Nadia Calviño in conversation with John Lipsky – Johns Hopkins FPI
FRIDAY 19 APRIL, 18:30-19:30 GMT+2
The event highlighted the EIB's pivotal role in advancing the EU’s climate goals and supporting Ukraine's reconstruction efforts amidst broader geopolitical challenges. The conversation was moderated by Foreign Policy Institute (FPI) Senior Fellow John Lipsky who served as First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF from 2006 to 2011.
Blueprints for Renewal: Reconstructing Ukraine – Council on Foreign Relations & Peterson Institute for International Economics
FRIDAY 19 APRIL, 20:45-22:00 GMT+2
President Calviño, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksander Kubrakov and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso discussed global financial efforts to support the reconstruction of Ukraine and help rebuild the country’s infrastructure and economy following Russia's military aggression.
