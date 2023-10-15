The Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bring together central bankers, international financial institutions, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organisations and academics to discuss issues of global concern.

President Nadia Calviño and Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros led this year EIB Group’s delegation. They met with key figures in international development and finance for talks on a range of topics, including the war in Ukraine, European energy independence, delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and global partnerships to accelerate the green transition and face common challenges together.

