EIB and Ukraine Government sign MoU to accelerate deployment of financial support and project execution on the ground

The new memorandum of understanding (MoU) sets priorities and reinforces collaboration to accelerate investments on the ground, with €560 million available for ongoing projects this year.

On top of support for crucial public sectors including housing, municipal services, energy and transportation infrastructure, efforts will also focus on scaling up the EIB’s support for the private sector and enhancing advisory services.

This multi-sector cooperation between the EIB and Ukraine, planned for the coming years, will be financed via the European Union’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility and the €100 million dedicated by the EIB for advisory services.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Government of Ukraine have agreed on a strategic cooperation framework supporting Ukraine’s reconstruction, recovery, and EU integration efforts. This reinforced partnership places future investments within critical public and private sector initiatives that will be supported by funds from the EIB’s EU for Ukraine Fund and the European Union’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility, in which the EIB plays a key implementing role.

The memorandum signed today calls for the rapid implementation of ongoing EIB projects in Ukraine, with the country having access to €500 million in EIB loan funds and €60 million in EU grant funds in 2024. It outlines an envelope of at least €2 billion from the Ukraine Facility, which the EIB is prepared to invest in critical public sector projects such as housing and public building renovation, municipal infrastructure, energy, roads, railways, healthcare and civil protection. These include the modernisation of key export routes and railway lines, enhancements in hydroelectric and renewable energy production, and the strengthening of Ukraine's national electricity grid and healthcare facilities.

The memorandum also highlights the EIB’s enhanced support for private sector growth, including for funding and risk-sharing instruments such as partial portfolio guarantees. This will enable local financial intermediaries to provide vital access to finance for local small and medium businesses (SMEs) on favourable terms.

Additionally, the agreement outlines stronger advisory support for Ukraine by opening up the highly-rated advisory services programme JASPERS (Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions) to help prepare significant investments and improve capabilities to meet EU standards.

The memorandum was signed by EIB President Nadia Calviño and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Spring Meetings 2024 in Washington, with EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis witnessing and endorsing the agreement during the signing ceremony.

EIB President Nadia Calviño said: “Together with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, we agreed to enhance our cooperation to facilitate and speed up the deployment of EU financial support and investment in projects on the ground for the benefit of the Ukrainian people, including essential energy infrastructure, roads, railways, hospitals, housing and civil protection initiatives. The European Union’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility and a dedicated €100 million envelope for advisory services will enable us to intensify our support to the country in the path towards EU membership.”

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said: “We are grateful for the European Investment Bank’s steadfast and continuous support. Today’s memorandum confirms our commitment to accelerate work on current projects and also emphasises our focus on preparing for new EIB investments in critical public and private initiatives that will be closely aligned with our strategic needs and the Ukraine Facility. It is a key factor to build a resilient and self-sufficient economy. All these projects and this memorandum will significantly facilitate Ukraine’s rapid recovery and bring us closer to the European Union.”

European Commission Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People Valdis Dombrovskis said: “Today’s agreement between the EIB and Ukraine could not have come at a better time. It will accelerate the EU’s work to get vital investments into Ukraine, now in the third year of battling Russia’s brutal aggression. It will make it easier to support the country’s efforts to maintain essential services, repair war-damaged infrastructure and modernise its export routes. It will also scale up EU support for private initiatives and for smaller local businesses, helping Ukraine’s economy to grow. These efforts will be supported by the EU’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility through to 2027; proof of the EU’s longstanding commitment to support Ukraine at a time of its greatest need.”

Background information

Present in Ukraine since 2007, the EIB has stepped up its financial support for the country’s resilience and modernisation since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Since then, the EIB has provided swift relief, disbursing €2 billion of financing for emergency repairs to the country’s ravaged infrastructure. With a portfolio of signed projects valued at €7.3 billion, the EIB has consolidated its role as the key investment partner to Ukraine, supporting municipal infrastructure, energy, transport and small businesses, all with the goal of improving daily life, boosting economic growth, and facilitating economic and social resilience.

Through its EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative, coupled with its key role in implementing the European Union’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility, the EIB is strongly committed to stepping up and accelerating its activities in line with the mandate given by EU leaders and in close cooperation with the European Commission, the European Parliament, EU Member States and international partners.

