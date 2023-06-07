We step into Brazil’s dynamic energy sector and discover how Neoenergia’s pioneering Electricians School is transforming women's lives. This groundbreaking programme empowers women with the skills to succeed in a traditionally male-dominated field, creating pathways to gender equality and economic independence.
As an investment bank, we’re big on numbers. They help us implement, follow and assess our projects worldwide. Yet there is one thing numbers can’t do: capture feeling. What does it feel like to have running water in your home for the first time? To be heard by your community? To see your life changed for the better?
In On the ground, we take you behind closed doors into the homes of our beneficiaries to see our impact beyond the numbers.
WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT
A woman electrician in Brazil? Yes!
Clean water
Supporting safe water in Fiji
We visit Fiji, one of the most populated island countries in the Pacific. Half of its 900 000 inhabitants live in cities, where demand for water and sewage services is growing. We meet with the men and women helping to build a new plant that will bring safe drinking water to the Greater Suva Area.
Climate resilience
Improving climate resilience in Madagascar
We visit Madagascar’s Antananarivo, which was hit by a tropical storm in 2015 that caused unprecedented floods and damaged a crucial dyke. There, we meet residents who share stories of how their lives were transformed after the EIB provided €40 million to support reconstruction efforts and boost climate resilience.
Clean water
Bringing clean water to rural Ecuador
We take you to Ecuador's Manabi Province, home of one of the country’s largest clean water projects. There, locals from the remote municipality of Portoviejo share heartfelt stories of how the EIB-supported project has transformed their lives, bringing safe water to their homes and empowering women in rural areas.
Clean energy and water
Clean energy and water in Bolivia’s remote villages
We travel to the Potosì region in the Bolivian Andes, where we meet farmers Josefina and Desiderio. They share how their lives have been transformed by Harvesting Water, Sowing Light – a project supported by the Bolivian State, the FONPLATA Development Bank and the EIB – by bringing clean energy and water to their homes.