This event – co-chaired by the Government of Ukraine, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund – focused on financial support for Ukraine, its impact and global learning from the support. EIB Vice-President Czerwińska is attended.

Economist Impact hosted an event supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on the side lines of the Annual Meetings that explored the barriers to adopting and scaling-up digital public infrastructure, shared best practices from nations leading this activity, and encouraged co-operation among policymakers to guide future investments. EIB Vice-President Mourinho attended.

On the side lines of the Annual Meetings, Foreign Policy and the Environmental Defense Fund hosted a public briefing to advance meaningful dialogue on what it will take to enable a just transition to lower-carbon and more climate-resilient economies around the world. EIB Vice-President Fayolle was a speaker in a panel discussion on "Banking on Justice: Reforming Financial Systems for Climate Equity."

Europe: Competitiveness, Macro Challenges and Global Competition – Launch of EIB Investment Survey 11:50am-1:15pm (GMT +1)

On the side lines of the Annual Meetings, the Marrakesh Economic Festival hosted a panel discussion on emerging fears of stagflation in Europe that asked questions including: what priorities does Europe need to set? And, how can Europe promote and sustain the long-term investment it needs? EIB Chief Economist Debora Revoltella chaired the event.

The Pivotal Role of Banks in Supporting Sustainable Socio-Economic Development Strategies: From Poly-Crisis to Poly-Opportunities 1:00-4:00pm (GMT +1)

This side event organised by the Moroccan Banks Association (Groupement Professionnel des Banques du Maroc) featured two panel discussions: the first focused on the international context and the new challenges of sustainable socio-economic development within the context of the poly-crisis (post Covid 19, energy crisis and climate change mitigation); the second addressed the role of the banking sector in supporting socio-economic development strategies. Vice-President Fayolle was a speaker.

Turmoil in the Sahel: Challenges and perspectives for development partner engagement 3:00-4:30pm (GMT +1)

As Chairs of the Sahel Alliance governance bodies, Germany and the World Bank co-chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the current context in the Sahel, as well as challenges and entry points for international engagement in the region. The discussion focused on how to remain engaged in the Sahel around a people-centred approach and how development interventions can contribute to conflict resolution and peacebuilding as part of the humanitarian-development-peace nexus. Vice-President Fayolle attended.