This year’s Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) took place in the wake of Morocco’s devastating earthquake on 8 September 2023, highlighting the need for strong partnerships to respond to global crises.
A European Investment Bank (EIB) delegation led by President Werner Hoyer, as well as Vice-Presidents Teresa Czerwińska, Ambroise Fayolle, Thomas Östros and Ricardo Mourinho, attended. The Annual Meetings brought together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics to discuss solutions and issues including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, tackling the climate emergency and reforming the global financial architecture.