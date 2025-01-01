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This year’s Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) took place in the wake of Morocco’s devastating earthquake on 8 September 2023, highlighting the need for strong partnerships to respond to global crises.

A European Investment Bank (EIB) delegation led by President Werner Hoyer, as well as Vice-Presidents Teresa Czerwińska, Ambroise Fayolle, Thomas Östros and Ricardo Mourinho, attended. The Annual Meetings brought together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics to discuss solutions and issues including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, tackling the climate emergency and reforming the global financial architecture.

Key events

Economist Impact hosted an event supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on the side lines of the Annual Meetings that explored the barriers to adopting and scaling-up digital public infrastructure, shared best practices from nations leading this activity, and encouraged co-operation among policymakers to guide future investments. EIB Vice-President Mourinho attended.

This event – co-chaired by the Government of Ukraine, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund –  focused on financial support for Ukraine, its impact and global learning from the support. EIB Vice-President Czerwińska is attended.

On the side lines of the Annual Meetings, Foreign Policy and the Environmental Defense Fund hosted a public briefing to advance meaningful dialogue on what it will take to enable a just transition to lower-carbon and more climate-resilient economies around the world. EIB Vice-President Fayolle was a speaker in a panel discussion on "Banking on Justice: Reforming Financial Systems for Climate Equity."

  • Europe: Competitiveness, Macro Challenges and Global Competition – Launch of EIB Investment Survey 11:50am-1:15pm (GMT +1)

On the side lines of the Annual Meetings, the Marrakesh Economic Festival hosted a panel discussion on emerging fears of stagflation in Europe that asked questions including: what priorities does Europe need to set? And, how can Europe promote and sustain the long-term investment it needs? EIB Chief Economist Debora Revoltella chaired the event.

  • The Pivotal Role of Banks in Supporting Sustainable Socio-Economic Development Strategies: From Poly-Crisis to Poly-Opportunities 1:00-4:00pm (GMT +1)

This side event organised by the Moroccan Banks Association (Groupement Professionnel des Banques du Maroc) featured two panel discussions: the first focused on the international context and the new challenges of sustainable socio-economic development within the context of the poly-crisis (post Covid 19, energy crisis and climate change mitigation); the second addressed the role of the banking sector in supporting socio-economic development strategies. Vice-President Fayolle was a speaker.

  • Turmoil in the Sahel: Challenges and perspectives for development partner engagement 3:00-4:30pm (GMT +1)

As Chairs of the Sahel Alliance governance bodies, Germany and the World Bank co-chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the current context in the Sahel, as well as challenges and entry points for international engagement in the region. The discussion focused on how to remain engaged in the Sahel around a people-centred approach and how development interventions can contribute to conflict resolution and peacebuilding as part of the humanitarian-development-peace nexus. Vice-President Fayolle attended.

  • Heads of Multilateral Development Banks Meeting 6:30pm (GMT +1)

This annual gathering brought together the heads of the world's Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to discuss how their collective efforts can better tackle global challenges. EIB President Werner Hoyer attended.

Meeting highlights

€1 billion for Morocco
The financing will be used to rebuild after Morocco's devastating earthquake.
Hoyer on Medi1 TV Afrique
Watch EIB President Werner Hoyer's interview on Medi1 TV Afrique.
Harmonising procurement in Ukraine
MDBs agree to harmonise procurement practices for public sector investment in Ukraine.
Partnering for development data
The signature marks the EIB's official entry into the Development Data Partnership.
Strengthening MDB collaboration
MDBs commit to strengthening their collaboration for greater impact.
€30.7 million disbursed in Ukraine
The support is part of the EIB’s Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package.
MDB climate finance at record high
MDB climate finance for low and middle-income economies hit a record $60.7 billion in 2022.
A climate resilient Jamaica
A new package will support Jamaica’s ability to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

Our stories and publications

2022 Joint Report on Multilateral Development Banks Climate Finance
Finance in Africa
The EIB Group’s contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals
Quenching Jordan’s thirst
What it will take to transform development finance
Threading out of the crisis

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