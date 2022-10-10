The Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bring together central bankers, international financial institutions, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organisations and academics to discuss issues of global concern.

This year’s event was attended by an EIB delegation led by President Werner Hoyer, as well as Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle, Teresa Czerwińska, Ricardo Mourinho and Thomas Östros. They met with key figures in international development and finance for talks on a range of topics, including the war in Ukraine, European energy independence, delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and global partnerships to accelerate the green transition.

Discover the EIB's highlights from the Spring meetings.