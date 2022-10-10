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The Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bring together central bankers, international financial institutions, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organisations and academics to discuss issues of global concern.

This year’s event was attended by an EIB delegation led by President Werner Hoyer, as well as Vice-Presidents Ambroise FayolleTeresa CzerwińskaRicardo Mourinho and Thomas Östros. They met with key figures in international development and finance for talks on a range of topics, including the war in Ukraine, European energy independence, delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and global partnerships to accelerate the green transition.

  Discover the EIB's highlights from the Spring meetings.

Event highlights

Protecting the planet with the WRI
The EIB and World Resources Institute will work together on climate change and biodiversity.
EIB on CNBC International TV
"Ukraine is very well on the pathway to the EU.”
EIB on CNN’s Quest Means Business
"The later we begin [Ukraine's reconstruction] the more expensive it will be."
DFC & EIB sign collaboration agreement
The Memorandum of Understanding aims to foster cooperation on development investment.
New EIB support package for Ukraine
Supporting reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine.
Werner Hoyer, EIB President
“Ukraine’s survival does not depend only on guns, but in keeping the economy going”
The EIB at the Spring Meetings
Building stronger partnerships for sustainable development and climate action

Key events with EIB Group participation


Wednesday, 12 April 2023

  • Third Ministerial Roundtable Discussion for Support to Ukraine, 20:00 – 20:30 (GMT+2)
    EIB participants: Werner Hoyer, President; and Teresa Czerwińska, Vice-President
      Read President Hoyer's speech
      Replay the livestream
  • World Bank Group Development Committee, 22:00 – 00:30 (GMT+2)
    EIB participant: Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President

Thursday, 13 April 2023

  • Center for Global Development: Investing in a Sustainable Future in an Age of Disorder and Uncertainty, 17:00 – 18:00 (GMT+2)
    Participants: Werner Hoyer, EIB President; Maria Shaw Barragan, EIB Global Director of Lending in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Pacific; Masood Ahmed, President of the Center for Global Development; and Mikaela Gavas, Managing Director of Europe and Senior Policy Fellow at the Center for Global Development
      Replay the livestream
      Learn more

Friday, 14 April 2023

  • Meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action, 20:00 – 22:00 (GMT+2)
    EIB participant: Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President

Saturday, 15 April 2023

  • MDB Heads Meeting, 14:00 – 16:00 (GMT+2)
    EIB participants: Werner Hoyer, President; and Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President

Monday, 17 April 2023

  • Immediate needs and long-term structural challenges: what solutions can sustainable ocean finance offer? (Financing for Development Forum 2023 Side Event)
    EIB participant: Werner Hoyer, President
      Replay the livestream

Editor's pick

EIB Investment Survey: What drives firms’ investment in climate change?
EIB Climate Survey: Global expectations on climate action
Climate Solutions 2122: A podcast from 100 years into the future
Chance for Change: A video series on global solutions
What’s the matter: A video series on the state of Europe and the world
Debate: How can Europe and Africa promote renewable energy?

Our activities

 

EIB Global

The great challenges of today are global. Our investments around the world help create stability, sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.

 

Ukraine solidarity

A year after Russia’s invasion, our support for Ukraine is unwavering as we continue to mobilise relief to help rebuild the country.

 

Climate and environmental sustainability

Society is living through a climate and environmental emergency. We are at the forefront of the global fight against climate change and environmental degradation.

 

Sustainable energy

We help reduce emissions and energy bills by providing financing for clean energy, as well as for innovative solutions to make the world greener for future generations.

 

Together on climate

We work with companies, think tanks, not-for-profit organisations, public authorities and other international financial institutions to co-finance mitigation, adaptation and other climate-related projects.

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