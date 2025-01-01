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The Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, civil society, media and academics to discuss issues around the global economy and international development in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the shadow of the war in Ukraine.

The EIB delegation, led by President Werner Hoyer and Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros, met key actors in the global development and investment arena, to foster cooperation and contribute to the collective efforts in tackling planetary challenges such as the climate emergency, COVID-19 pandemic or food security.

  Read more about EIB's stance on multilateralism, partnerships and the world's fight against such challenges in the blog article by President Hoyer.

Key events with EIB participation

19 April

  • 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action - with the participation of President Werner Hoyer and Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, 13:00-15:00 CEST

20 April

  • 2nd Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor Meeting - with the participation of President Werner Hoyer, Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle and Vice-President Thomas Östros, 16:00-21:00 CEST

21 April

  • V20 Ministerial Dialogue VIII - with the participation of President Werner Hoyer, 18:00-20:00 CEST
      Read the press release
  • Climate finance and Ukraine
    Conversation with President Werner Hoyer about climate finance in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This conversation is organised by the Atlantic Council and is moderated by Julia Friedlander, 19:30-20:30 CEST
     Replay the livestream and find out more on the event

22 April

  • Meeting of President Werner Hoyer and Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros with Mathias Cormann, Secretary General of the OECD, 15:00-15:30 CEST
  • Meeting of President Werner Hoyer with John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, 19:30-20:00 CEST
  • Signature of Mutual Reliance Agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank - with the participation of President Werner Hoyer, 23:00-00:30 CEST
      Read the press release

23 April

  • Third meeting of Heads of Multilateral Development Banks - chaired by EIB President Werner Hoyer and attended by Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, 14:00-15:30 CEST
     Read the news article

25 April

  • Financing for Development Forum - with the participation of President Werner Hoyer, 20:00-23:00 CEST
     Read the news article

Find out more on our activities

 

EIB Global

We build stability and sustainable growth and we fight climate change worldwide.

 

Climate and environmental sustainability

Taking action to address the climate and environment emergency in the critical decade 2021-2030.

 

Tackling global challenges together

We aim for more jobs, a clean planet and better quality of life for everyone through multilateral action.

 

Development solutions

Development Solutions lay out projects and ideas that are having a big impact on the global economy.

 

COVID-19 response

Responding to the health and economy-related challenges in Europe, and across the world.

 

EIB Global newsletter

Sign up to the EIB Global newsletter to receive a monthly selection of our best content.

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