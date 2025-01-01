© IMF/WB

The Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, civil society, media and academics to discuss issues around the global economy and international development in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the shadow of the war in Ukraine.

The EIB delegation, led by President Werner Hoyer and Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros, met key actors in the global development and investment arena, to foster cooperation and contribute to the collective efforts in tackling planetary challenges such as the climate emergency, COVID-19 pandemic or food security.

Read more about EIB's stance on multilateralism, partnerships and the world's fight against such challenges in the blog article by President Hoyer.