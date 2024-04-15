©James Mertz/ IMF Photo

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño will lead an EIB Group delegation to join fellow Multilateral Development Banks and global partners in Washington DC with a focus to deepen multilateral partnerships

Joint strategic investment, new partnerships and initiatives to support global climate action, a fair energy transition, health, innovation, peace and security as well as support for Ukraine will feature high on the EIB Group agenda

Discussions will also tackle the reform of the global financial architecture and how to generate more impactful sustainable investment around the world

An EIB Group delegation led by President Calviño will participate in the 2024 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group taking place this week in Washington DC. Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Thomas Östros will join the EIB Group President to meet key partners in international development and finance.

Their discussions will focus on advancing solutions and shared responses to major global challenges as well reform of the international financial system and deeper cooperation between Multilateral Development Banks.

Speaking ahead of the Spring Meetings, EIB President Nadia Calviño said:

“I look forward to discussing with our partners at the IMF/ World Bank Spring Meetings how we can work more closely together to reinforce financial stability, respond to shared challenges and contribute to global prosperity.”

“As one of the world’s largest multilateral development banks, the EIB Group is a strong player to help drive the green transition and support global peace and security. We should use the upcoming meetings to make progress in deepening our cooperation and mutual reliance with other key partners in order to intensify the impact of strategic investments throughout the world.”

On the margins of the Spring Meetings, as part of the EU’s Global Gateway Initiative, the EIB is expected to announce new investment agreements with Ukraine, support for female entrepreneurship in Kenya, as well significant new investment in Bhutan for renewable energy. President Calviño will also join other heads of the world’s Multilateral Development Banks to agree measures that increase the collective impact of their financing around the world.

On 17 April, the EIB President will participate in the 5th Ministerial Roundtable Discussion for Support to Ukraine as well as updating partners on the EIB Group’s contribution to the recently approved EUR 50 billion EU Ukraine Facility. As part of the EU response, the EIB has disbursed EUR 2 billion since Russia’s invasion with the commitment to finance reconstruction and step up public and private sector investment for critical infrastructure in Ukraine as the key priority outside the European Union.

In February, EU Finance Ministers endorsed the new EIB Group strategy,whose top priority remains climate action, supporting the fair green transition as the Climate Bank and mobilising EUR 1 trillion of environmental and climate action investments by the end of this decade, in support for clean energy and international climate goals.

In 2021 the EIB Group became the first public development bank to align all its financing activities with the principles and goals of the Paris Agreement. Last year, the EIB Group invested €49 billion in green finance for environmental sustainability, clean energy and climate action.

For more information about the EIB Group at the WBG/IMF Spring meetings, visit:

The EIB at the 2024 WB Group-IMF Spring Meetings

President Calviño will also take part in several policy events and discussions, which include:

A fireside chat with Nadia Calviño

Organised by the Center for Global Development

On Wednesday 17 April, 17:30-18:30 GMT+2

A conversation with Nadia Calviño – Atlantic Council

Organised by the Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center's Bretton Woods 2.0 Project

On Thursday 18 April, 14:30-15:30 GMT+2

"Healthy Women Help Everyone to Rise: Innovative financing to save lives and unlock the potential for women & girls around the world"

A fireside chat with Nadia Calviño, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen, and Melinda French Gates, Chairperson of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, on the Human Development Accelerator (HDX) and its for support women and girls.

On Friday 19 April, 16:00-17:00 GMT+2

Nadia Calviño in conversation with John Lipsky

Organised by the Johns Hopkins Foreign Policy Institute

On Friday 19 April, 18:30-19:30 GMT+2

Blueprints for Renewal: Reconstructing Ukraine

A discussion with Nadia Calviño, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksander Kubrakov and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso on global financial efforts to support the reconstruction of Ukraine Organised by the Council on Foreign Relations in collaboration with the Peterson Institute for International Economics

On Friday 19 April, 20:45-22:00 GMT+2

For any interview requests or further information, please reach out to the press contacts.

Background information

About the European Investment Bank Group

The European Investment Bank Group consists of the European Investment Bank – one of the largest multilateral financial institutions in the world – and the European Investment Fund. We finance sound investment, contributing to EU policy goals within and outside the European Union.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm dedicated to operations outside the EU, and a key partner of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy. We aim to support at least €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027, around one third of the overall target of Global Gateway. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions, and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local communities, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.