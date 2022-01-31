EIB Group at Hannover Messe 2024

The Hannover Messe is the world’s leading trade fair for industry, held annually at the Hanover exhibition center. It has evolved into a leading global venue for technology and innovation and brings together leading international trade fairs under one roof. More than 4 000 companies from mechanical engineering, the electrical and digital industry, and the energy sector presented cutting-edge technologies and solutions for a networked and climate-neutral industry.
This year, the EIB Group were present and had a stand in collaboration with the European Union, where numerous panel discussions took place.
Key events
Advisory on decarbonisation projects, 13:00-13:15 CET – Hall 12, stand D05. This presentation explained how EIB Advisory works in general for both public and private sector. The focus was on the private sector and illustrated with case studies what it takes to benefit from EIB Advisory. The EIB offers a large range of advisory services that embrace all stages of a project cycle and beyond, to make investment projects happen inside the European Union and worldwide.
- High-level panel on Investments in raw materials and batteries, 11:00-12:00 CET – The panel discussed the investment needs and the potential for EU-Norway cooperation in raw materials and battery value chains.
- How to ensure clean, secure and affordable energy for Industry, 14:00-16:30 – A keynote and a panel discussion with Nicola Beer, Vice-President EIB, Kerstin Jorna, Director-General, European Commission, and moderated by Mechthild Wörsdörfer, Deputy-Director-General, European Commission.
Vice-President Beer's keynote speech
- Access to EU finance for SMEs transition, 09:15-10:45 CET – This session helped participants understand how they can apply for EU-backed finance as well as comply with EU sustainability reporting obligations.
- Panel: Supporting SMEs in their green transition, 9:45-10:35 CET – This session helped participants to understand how they can apply for EU-backed finance as well as comply with EU sustainability reporting obligations.
- Panel: Green innovation: How European firms can succeed in the green and digital transition, 13:30-14:15 CET – This session introduced a broad range of financial products and advice from the EIB, with EU-backing, that help firms to accelerate their own transition.
- Flash talk Robotics, 14:30-15:15 CET – This session explained how EU-guarantees accelerate RDI in robotics in Europe.
Highlights from Hannover Messe
Digitalisation in Europe 2022-2023: Evidence from the EIB Investment Survey
The European Union is closing the digitalisation gap with the United States. More than half of European firms responded to the pandemic by investing in digitalisation, and they are rapidly catching up with their US peers in implementing advanced digital technologies. Despite this, Europe is not well-positioned in digital innovation, and it is at risk of developing dependencies in several critical technologies.
