EIB Group at Hannover Messe 2024

The Hannover Messe is the world’s leading trade fair for industry, held annually at the Hanover exhibition center. It has evolved into a leading global venue for technology and innovation and brings together leading international trade fairs under one roof. More than 4 000 companies from mechanical engineering, the electrical and digital industry, and the energy sector presented cutting-edge technologies and solutions for a networked and climate-neutral industry.

This year, the EIB Group were present and had a stand in collaboration with the European Union, where numerous panel discussions took place.