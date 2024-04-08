World Circular Economy Forum 2024

The annual World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF), a global initiative of Finland and the Finnish Innovation Fund (Sitra), is one of the world’s leading events on the circular economy. WCEF provides a platform for sharing knowledge and expertise, building networks and partnerships, and advancing the transition to a circular economy for business, government, academia and civil society leaders.

This year’s edition focused on the benefits of financing the circular economy and enabling change through policymaking.

Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle led the European Investment Bank’s participation, showcasing our support to the transition towards a circular economy.

This year’s event gathered 1 700 participants (8 000 online) across 100 countries. The EIB Group has been participating and contributing to the WCEF since its beginning in 2017 and was a partner of the event.