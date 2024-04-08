Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages
Brussels
15
-
18
apr 2024

World Circular Economy Forum 2024

The world’s leading event for circular economy thinkers, doers and leaders

Location: Brussels , be

The annual World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF), a global initiative of Finland and the Finnish Innovation Fund (Sitra), is one of the world’s leading events on the circular economy. WCEF provides a platform for sharing knowledge and expertise, building networks and partnerships, and advancing the transition to a circular economy for business, government, academia and civil society leaders.

This year’s edition focused on the benefits of financing the circular economy and enabling change through policymaking.

Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle led the European Investment Bank’s participation, showcasing our support to the transition towards a circular economy.

This year’s event gathered 1 700 participants (8 000 online) across 100 countries. The EIB Group has been participating and contributing to the WCEF since its beginning in 2017 and was a partner of the event.

Sitra
custom-preview

Main takeaways

The forum’s main message was turning circular economy vision into action. Unfortunately, the Circularity Gap Report 2024 presented by the Circle Economy Foundation showed that the share of secondary materials consumed by the global economy has decreased from 9.1% in 2018 to 7.2% in 2023. The Global Resource Outlook report 2024 by the United Nations Environment Programme confirmed that the global economy is consuming ever more natural resources.

The importance of partnerships and the financing gap for the circular economy were also key themes. The EIB and fellow Multilateral Banks presented their shared vision for circular economy at the conference. Public financial institutions collaborating under the Joint Initiative on Circular Economy (JICE), including the EIB, also announced that they are stepping up their commitment to circular economy to provide €16 billion to relevant projects by 2025.

With the circular economy still in its infancy, public and private sector speakers highlighted the need to develop the right skills to develop circular projects and strategies and get them off the ground. In this context, the EIB launched the Circular City Centre - C3 to provide free advisory support to cities and other public entities working with cities to help them in their transition to circularity, resource efficiency and waste minimisation.

Key events

15 April

  • Opening session on Turning circular visions into actions, 11:00-12:00 GMT+2 – with the participation of Ambroise Fayolle, vice-president of the EIB responsible for climate action and the environment.
    In the opening plenary, a critical discussion with global policy and thought leaders helped us shape an actionable vision for the future role of governance, economics and society in building a just, circular future.
  • The circular Economy we want for Europe 2024-2029, 13:30-14:30 GMT+2 – with the participation of Ambroise Fayolle, vice-president of the EIB responsible for climate action and the environment.
    The session offered a critical exploration of the role of the circular economy in tackling climate change and competitiveness in Europe. Together, we identified gaps in the current policy framework, pinpointing areas that demand urgent EU action to propel the world towards a truly sustainable and resilient future.
  • Shaping a global vision for circular finance, 13:30-14:30 GMT+2 – with the participation of Nicola Pochettino, EIB director of the environment and natural resources department.
    This session brought together on stage the directors of multilateral development banks to shape a common vision for the role of finance in the transition to a circular economy. For the first time these leading institutions from different regions conversed openly in public. This event was co-organised by the European Investment Bank.

 17 April

  • Acceleration session on Bridging borders: financing the circular economy with promotional banks, 11:00-13:00 GMT+2, taking place in Brussels, venue to be confirmed
    We had a dynamic two-hour session exploring the collaborative role of national promotion banks to tackle global challenges. Representatives from different countries shared and discussed insights on financing the circular economy, emphasising the significance of synergies. This side-event was co-organised by the European Investment Bank.

18 April

  • Acceleration session on Cities & regions getting ahead with the circular transition, 09:30-15:15 GMT+2 , taking place in the European Commission premises (Rue du Champ de Mars 21, 1050 Brussels) and online
    The event ipresented the main advisory and support activities offered in the framework of the Commission’s Circular Cities and Regions Initiative (CCRI), to which the EIB is Associated Partner. This included a session on EIB’s Circular City Centre – C3 initiative, whose new phase was officially launched at the event. Two interactive roundtables on how EU cities and regions can get the governance and finance right for the circular transition were also organised at the event. This connected like-minded cities, regions and partners to exchange experiences and lessons learned on the way towards a circular economy. The event also included a matchmaking session for city and region representatives to make connections with potential partners.
      Programme

Top stories

EU advisory support to help cities in their circular economy transition
At the World Circular Economy Forum 2024, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Commission announced the upscaling of the Circular City Centre – C3. C3 is a competence and resource centre that supports cities in their transition to a circular economy – one where products and materials are used for as long as possible and waste is minimised. Following a 15-month pilot phase, C3 will now broaden its scope and continue until 2027 at least. C3 is funded under the InvestEU Advisory Hub mandate.
JICE steps up its commitment to support circular projects by 2025 and welcomes Invest-NL as new member

The Joint Initiative on Circular Economy (JICE) steps up its commitment to provide €16 billion to circular projects by 2025.

WCEF 2024: MDBs present their Working Group’s emerging shared vision for circular economy

The MDBs recognised that circularity is important to achieving sustainable and just development in the 21st century.

Our participation in photos

Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle led the European Investment Bank’s participation, showcasing our support to the transition towards a circular economy.
World Circular Economy Forum 2024
Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle led the European Investment Bank’s participation, showcasing our support to the transition towards a circular economy.
©EIB
Download original
Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle led the European Investment Bank’s participation, showcasing our support to the transition towards a circular economy.
World Circular Economy Forum 2024
Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle led the European Investment Bank’s participation, showcasing our support to the transition towards a circular economy.
©EIB
Download original
Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle led the European Investment Bank’s participation, showcasing our support to the transition towards a circular economy.
World Circular Economy Forum 2024
Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle led the European Investment Bank’s participation, showcasing our support to the transition towards a circular economy.
©EIB
Download original
Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle led the European Investment Bank’s participation, showcasing our support to the transition towards a circular economy.
World Circular Economy Forum 2024
Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle led the European Investment Bank’s participation, showcasing our support to the transition towards a circular economy.
©EIB
Download original

Our support for circular economy

  •

    The EIB in the circular economy

    Embracing the potential of a circular economy and the circular transition of the economy.

  •

    The Circular City Centre

    Enabling the circular transition in EU Cities.

  • 8 April 2024

    Circular economy: Overview 2024

    This publication gives an overview of the European Investment Bank’s work in circular economy.

    Circular economy Climate and environment
  • 26 May 2023

    The EIB circular economy guide

    The EIB Circular Economy Guide highlights the need and rationale for a circular economy transition, with the aim of inspiring circular change. The guide presents how the EIB supports the circular economy through financing, advisory and awareness raising. It is regularly updated in response to our evolving understanding of circular economy needs and opportunities, reflecting changes in the policy framework.

    Circular economy Climate and environment

Other events you may like...

Helsinki
30
-
2
May
2023

World Circular Economy Forum 2023

EIB participated in World Circular Economy Forum to promote circular solutions for nature and economy.

Ambroise FAYOLLE Management committee Circular economy Climate and environment
Online
9
Jun
2021

JICE - Promoting a circular transition in cities and regions

Urban development Circular economy Climate and environment Social infrastructure
Online
15
-
16
Apr
2021

World Circular Economy Forum + Climate

On 15 and 16 April 2021, the Netherlands and the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra will gather representatives of governments, international organisations, knowledge institutes, the private sector and citizens from around the globe to digitally meet up and discuss the crucial role of a circular economy in achieving climate neutrality.