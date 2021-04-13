Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
>@WECF+Climate
© WECF+Climate

On 15 and 16 April 2021, the Netherlands and the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra gathered representatives of governments, international organisations, knowledge institutes, the private sector and citizens from around the globe to digitally meet up and discuss the crucial role of a circular economy in achieving climate neutrality.

The European Investment Bank was represented by President Werner Hoyer and Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, showcasing EIB’s active support towards a Just Circular Transition.

Find more information about the sessions in the Forum's programme

EIB participation

15 April

  • Circular Cities: Financing for a Just Circular Transition, 16:00 – 16:15 CEST, with the participation of EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle
    The session focused on the added value of a circular economy in specific local contexts of cities. What benefits do cities experience from the transition to circular practices? What barriers could they face along the way and how could they overcome them?
    Find out more

16 April

  • CE Champions Commitments, 11:45-12:15 CEST
    EIB President Werner Hoyer shared the EIB's commitment to a circular economy during a video statement

Watch President Hoyer's statement

EIB support for circular economy

The EIB in the circular economy

The EU bank embraces the potential of a circular economy and we support the public and private sector in their circular transition.

13 April 2021

Circular Economy Overview 2021

This publication gives an overview of the European Investment Bank’s work in circular economy.

Circular economy Climate and environment
30 November 2020

Green steel, circular steel

Big steelmaker ArcelorMittal uses an innovative steel technology that saves CO2 emissions–and turns them into useful bio fuel
Venture capital & equity Infrastructure Venture capital Climate Venture debt Decarbonisation Circular economy Belgium European Union Climate and environment

