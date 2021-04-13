© WECF+Climate

On 15 and 16 April 2021, the Netherlands and the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra gathered representatives of governments, international organisations, knowledge institutes, the private sector and citizens from around the globe to digitally meet up and discuss the crucial role of a circular economy in achieving climate neutrality.

The European Investment Bank was represented by President Werner Hoyer and Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, showcasing EIB’s active support towards a Just Circular Transition.

EIB participation

15 April

Circular Cities: Financing for a Just Circular Transition, 16:00 – 16:15 CEST, with the participation of EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle

The session focused on the added value of a circular economy in specific local contexts of cities. What benefits do cities experience from the transition to circular practices? What barriers could they face along the way and how could they overcome them?

16 April