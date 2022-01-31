EIB Institute Foresight Series

Since 2023, the EIB Institute has played a pivotal role in advancing dialogue on emerging economic trends and future investment priorities through its dedicated foresight series.

This series helps the EIB Group anticipate future challenges and opportunities, ensuring its actions remain forward-looking and resilient.

These high-level forums bring together EIB Group vice-presidents, senior industry representatives, and internationally recognised thought leaders. Through these events, we aim to strengthen the Bank’s capacity to deliver financial and technical solutions that support innovation, sustainability, and economic resilience.

These discussions are essential touchpoints for enhancing the EIB’s impact across Europe and beyond.