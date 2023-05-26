Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages
>@World Circular Economy Forum
© World Circular Economy Forum

The annual World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF), a global initiative of Finland and the Finnish Innovation Fund (Sitra), presents the world’s leading circular economy solutions with business leaders, policymakers and experts participating from around the world.

This year’s edition focused on the ambitious action to accelerate the circular economy transition and to promote circular solutions for nature and the economy.

Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle led the European Investment Bank’s participation, showcasing our support to the transition towards a circular economy. Find out more about our participation.

 

EIB participation

30 May

  • Unlocking finance for a circular and regenerative economy, 13:30-14:45 (local time) – with the participation of Nicola Pochettino, Director of the environment and natural resources department.
    The session explored the role of road maps for the financial sector as a mechanism to tackle challenges and drive coherent action towards de-risking investment in circular initiatives globally. Representatives of multilateral banking institutions, the private sector, national governments and local decision makers shared their experiences of the opportunities and challenges of investing in our circular future.

31 May

1 June

  • Cities and regions accelerating the circular transition , 10:00-11:30 (local time)
    Cities and regions may ask why they should strive to be circular, how they can start and progress in their circular journey, what benefit this will bring and who can support them. This session provided the answers to all these questions, with cities and regions sharing inspirational examples and experiences.
      More information

Our support for circular economy explained

26 May 2023

Circular economy Overview 2023

This publication gives an overview of the European Investment Bank’s work in circular economy.
Circular economy Climate and environment
26 May 2023

The EIB circular economy guide

The EIB Circular Economy Guide highlights the need and rationale for a circular economy transition, with the aim of inspiring circular change. The guide presents how the EIB supports the circular economy through financing, advisory and awareness raising. It is regularly updated in response to our evolving understanding of circular economy needs and opportunities, reflecting changes in the policy framework.
Circular economy Climate and environment
22 May 2023

Making circularity part of everything we do

We need to shift our economic model from linear "take-make-dispose" to circular. In the past 5 years, the EIB has provided more than € 3 billion of financing towards circular economy projects.
ZsT0ICiH9I4
Oceans Environment Circular economy Climate and environment

Other events you may like...

1-31
Jan Dec
2022 2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union