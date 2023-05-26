© World Circular Economy Forum

The annual World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF), a global initiative of Finland and the Finnish Innovation Fund (Sitra), presents the world’s leading circular economy solutions with business leaders, policymakers and experts participating from around the world.

This year’s edition focused on the ambitious action to accelerate the circular economy transition and to promote circular solutions for nature and the economy.

Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle led the European Investment Bank’s participation, showcasing our support to the transition towards a circular economy. Find out more about our participation.