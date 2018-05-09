Spain is often associated with the sun and family holidays, but it also is the home of “Don Quixote,” Cervantes’s tale that features a landscape of windmills. Wind is still a big issue in Spain, though the technology has changed.

The country is one of the top locations in the world for wind energy. The Spanish multinational firm Acciona is heavily involved in the wind energy business at home and overseas, as part of its move into sustainable development.

Acciona’s goal is to be a leader in “the transition to a carbon-free energy model while contributing to better living standards for the communities in which we operate,” says Chief Executive José Manuel Entrecanales.

The company, which signed a EUR 100 million loan in January with the European Investment Bank, says sustainability will become more important as economic growth increases the purchasing power and living standards of people around the world, especially in developing countries. This increase will cause demand to rise for necessities such as energy and water.

Sustaining this new growth without damaging the environment will require creative solutions and huge investments in infrastructure. For Acciona, the answers are innovation and research.