Description

The MoU between the EIB and the European Ombudsman aimed to improve stakeholders' protection from possible maladministration regarding the activities of the EIB Group. The MoU’s objective was to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the European Ombudsman’s inquiries into possible maladministration as well as the promotion of accurate stakeholder understanding of the European Ombudsman involvement regarding the EIB’s activities.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the European Ombudsman and the European Investment Bank (EIB) was in effect from 2008 to 2023. The MoU, signed in 2008, concerned with, amongst others, ensuring that non-EU residents affected by the EIB's activities would be able to turn to the Ombudsman if needed. The MoU also formally set out the respective roles and responsibilities of the Ombudsman and the EIB. The Ombudsman notes that it is no longer necessary for this formal clarification between the two institutions and has assured the EIB that her Office will continue to inquire into complaints from non-EU complainants if there are grounds to do so. The Ombudsman's complaint-handling approach regarding the bank is in line with how the Office handles similar complaints from other EU institutions, bodies, offices and agencies, also in the area of public access to documents where complainants can turn to the Ombudsman after receiving a confirmatory decision, whether express or implied.