Description
- EIB in Focus
- EIB in action
- Healthcare technology in the digital age
- Largest university campus project in Central Europe opens its doors
- Developing broadband networks for the next generation in the Netherlands
- ‘It’s the challenge that makes it interesting’ - Interview with Filip Martens, CEO of Belgian offshore windfarm C-Power
- Ginko Fund turning brownfield sites into fields of opportunity
- Supporting electric vehicle development with Bolloré
- Schools in Northern France get a mobility upgrade
- New microfinance initiative takes off in the Netherlands
- New @ EIB