DescriptionThe EIB Group’s 2010 Annual Report consists of four separate volumes:
- the Activity Report, presenting the EIB Group’s activity over the past year and future prospects;
- the Financial Report, presenting the financial statements of the EIB, the EIB Group (under IFRS and EU Directives) and the EIF, along with the related explanatory annexes;
- the Statistical Report, presenting in list form the projects financed and borrowings undertaken by the EIB in 2010, together with a list of the EIF’s projects. It also includes summary tables for the year and over the last five years;
- the Corporate Responsibility Report, presenting detailed information on corporate responsibility practices.
