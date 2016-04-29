PDF (EN) Paper (EN)

Description

The Statistical Report presents in list form the projects financed and borrowings undertaken by the EIB in 2015, together with a list of the EIF's projects. It also includes summary tables for the year and over the last five years.

Contents:

  • European Investment Bank
    • Geographical breakdown of finance contracts signed
    • European Union
    • Outside EU
    • Statistical Supplement
  • European Investment Fund
    • Equity Signatures
    • Microfinance Signatures
    • Guarantee Operations