  • Publication information

    25 Apr 2014

    DOI: 10.2867/48552

PDF (EN) Paper (EN)

Description

The Statistical Report presents in list form the projects financed and borrowings undertaken by the EIB in 2013, together with a list of the EIF's projects. It also includes summary tables for the year and over the last five years.

Contents:

  • European Investment Bank
    • European Union
    • Partner Countries
    • Statistical Supplement
  • European Investment Fund
    • Guarantee signatures
    • Equity signatures
    • Microfinance signatures