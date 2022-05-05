Description
In 2021, the European Investment Bank lent a total of EUR 65bn and the European Investment Fund committed EUR 31bn.
This report, formerly known as Statistical Report, lists the projects financed and borrowings undertaken by the EIB, together with a list of EIF projects.
All editions of this publication
- Financing and borrowing activities 2023
- Financing and borrowing activities 2022
- EIB financing and borrowing activities 2020
- EIB Statistical Report 2019
- European Investment Bank Statistical Report 2018
- European Investment Bank Statistical Report 2017
- 2016 Statistical Report
- 2015 Statistical Report
- 2014 Statistical Report
- Statistical Report 2013
- Statistical Report 2012
- Statistical Report 2011
- Statistical Report 2008
- Statistical Report 2007
- Statistical Report 2006
- Statistical Report 2005
- Statistical Report 2004
- Statistical Report 2003
- Statistical Report 2002
- Statistical Report 2001
- Statistical Report 2000
- Annual Report 2010 – "Statistical" volume
- Annual Report 2009 – "Statistical" volume