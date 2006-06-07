  • Publication information

    7 Jun 2006

Description

The Statistical Report presenting in list form the projects financed, and the borrowings undertaken, by the EIB in 2005 together with a listing of the EIF's projects. It also includes summary tables for the year and over the last five years.

Contents:

  • Projects financed and statistics
    • EIB Group: key data
    • European Union
    • Partner Countries
    • Statistical supplement
    • European investment Fund
    • Conversion rates