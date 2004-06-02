Description
The Statistical Report presenting in list form the projects financed, and the borrowings undertaken, by the EIB in 2003 together with a listing of the EIF's projects. It also includes summary tables for the year and over the last five years.
Contents:
- Projects financed and statistics
- EIB Group: key data
- European Union
- Accession Countries
- Partner Countries
- Venture capital operations
- Guarantee operations
- Statistical supplement
- Conversion rates
