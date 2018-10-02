Description
The Statistical Report presents in list form the projects financed and borrowings undertaken by the EIB in 2017, together with a list of the EIF's projects. It also includes summary tables for the year and over the last five years.
All editions of this publication
- Financing and borrowing activities 2023
- Financing and borrowing activities 2022
- EIB financing and borrowing activities 2021
- EIB financing and borrowing activities 2020
- EIB Statistical Report 2019
- European Investment Bank Statistical Report 2018
- 2016 Statistical Report
- 2015 Statistical Report
- 2014 Statistical Report
- Statistical Report 2013
- Statistical Report 2012
- Statistical Report 2011
- Statistical Report 2008
- Statistical Report 2007
- Statistical Report 2006
- Statistical Report 2005
- Statistical Report 2004
- Statistical Report 2003
- Statistical Report 2002
- Statistical Report 2001
- Statistical Report 2000
- Annual Report 2010 – "Statistical" volume
- Annual Report 2009 – "Statistical" volume