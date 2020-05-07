  • Publication information

    7 May 2020

    96 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-4580-3 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/501513

PDF (EN) Paper (EN)

Description

The Statistical Report presents in list form the projects financed and borrowings undertaken by the EIB in 2019, together with a list of the EIF's projects. It also includes summary tables for the year and over the last five years.