Description
The EIB Lending Report shows where and how the EIB Group invested in 2024 — by country, sector, and priority — supporting climate, innovation and energy security across and beyond the European Union. It breaks down investment by the EIB Group’s two entities, the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund. The section on European Investment Bank lending includes a comprehensive breakdown of signed operations across all EU countries, while the section on the European Investment Fund provides a summary of investment highlights and signatures in each country.
The EIB Group 2024 Key Figures Summary provides a quick overview of our results.
All editions of this publication
- Financing and borrowing activities 2023
- Financing and borrowing activities 2022
- EIB financing and borrowing activities 2021
- EIB financing and borrowing activities 2020
- EIB Statistical Report 2019
- European Investment Bank Statistical Report 2018
- European Investment Bank Statistical Report 2017
- 2016 Statistical Report
- 2015 Statistical Report
- 2014 Statistical Report
- Statistical Report 2013
- Statistical Report 2012
- Statistical Report 2011
- Statistical Report 2008
- Statistical Report 2007
- Statistical Report 2006
- Statistical Report 2005
- Statistical Report 2004
- Statistical Report 2003
- Statistical Report 2002
- Statistical Report 2001
- Statistical Report 2000
- Annual Report 2010 – "Statistical" volume
- Annual Report 2009 – "Statistical" volume