Description The 2004 report on risk management is a document destined to update the Bank’s Board of Governors on the changes made by the EIB in 2003 in this area. The report summarizes changes in organisational policies and modifications made to credit, market and organisational risk policies as well as adjustments made to the methodologies used in its risk control systems in the course of 2003 with a view to strengthen its risk controls. The report provides also an aggregate overview of the credit quality of the Bank’s portfolio.