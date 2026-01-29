Health and life sciences

Our priorities
Research and development
Supporting companies in the creation of new and innovative medical products (drugs, diagnostic tests, medical devices. etc.), ensuring that these products are not only safe and effective but also easy to use and affordable.
Infrastructure
Supporting the principle of universal health coverage, building resilient and sustainable health systems, promoting innovative primary, integrated and long-term care solutions, with a focus on less developed EU regions.
Global partnerships
Collaboration is essential to advancing global health and achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3. We work with partners to finance medical research, strengthen healthcare systems, and support vaccination campaigns, disease prevention programmes, and efforts to address health workforce shortages.
Partnering to support healthcare and research
Collaboration is key to advancing global health. The EIB works with international partners to finance medical research, strengthen healthcare systems, and support critical health initiatives worldwide.
€500 million investment with the European Commission, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, WHO, and UNICEF to eliminate polio.
A €100 million guarantee with the European Commission to accelerate advanced research and development investments.
€4.9 billion pledged with the European Commission to end the pandemic and strengthen global health security.
Joint efforts to combat COVID-19 and build resilient healthcare systems.
Advisory partnership with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to accelerate vaccines for infectious diseases.
Investment from the from the European Union, the EIB, Investitionsbank Berlin, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and other European national and private actors to support scientifically promising projects that aim to prevent and treat malaria.
Collaboration with United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to help governments respond to health crises and natural disasters.
Cooperation with Israel’s National Technological Innovation Authority in the field of bio-convergence.
Our stories
Real stories speak louder than general policies. Discover the impact of our projects
-
Investment that keeps Ukraine moving
EU investments in trains, winter heating, schools and hospitals help keep Ukraine moving, despite the Russian invasion - and give hope to Ukrainians
-
Bond to back women pharmacists in Spain
First intermediated financing in the EU dedicated to women entrepreneurs benefits women pharmacists or pharmacies employing mostly women across Spain
-
Swedish and Spanish companies drive plant-based food innovation
The first pea protein plant in Sweden and a Spanish company’s quest to make more creative plant-based food
-
New energy programme in Cyprus for batteries, solar
New battery and solar programme to help Cyprus make the most of its solar power potential
-
The power of connections in developing countries
LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.
-
Flanders hospital boosts research, teaching and treatment
Discover how UZ Leuven hospital in Belgium combines clinical care, research, and teaching to pioneer better healthcare, with support from the European Investment Bank.
-
Health partnerships are key
Global leaders must ensure that all countries have the resources they need to identify new disease outbreaks and respond quickly – otherwise we will all be at risk.
-
Our support for Ukraine in 2025
More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.
-
Adjustable antibodies
France’s Fabentech is developing antibodies that adapt to mutating viruses with pandemic potential. The treatments could stop the viruses from spreading.
-
No sleep mask required
Nyxoah creates an innovative non-invasive device to treat obstructive sleep apnea.
-
Taking a brain trip
BrainTrip creates alternative technology to perform brain examinations and give the results on the spot.
-
A fast and accurate diagnosis
Diamens creates an affordable and accurate at-home kit to help women test for endometriosis and detect the condition in its early stages
Contact us
Do you need finance or advisory services for your project?
We offer a wide range of financial products, as well as advisory support.
Do you have a question?
For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk
Contact us
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions
Are you a journalist?
Contact our Press office
Tel. +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press