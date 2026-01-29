Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Health and life sciences

Ensuring a healthier future for all

Healthcare is central to development, prosperity, and security in the European Union and beyond. Access to high-quality, affordable services is crucial for improving lives and tackling shared health priorities.

Innovation in Life Sciences—including medical research, biotechnology, and new treatments—drives medical progress and economic growth. These breakthroughs reduce the burden of chronic diseases, extend life expectancy, and enhance quality of life.

Through our Health and Life Sciences initiatives, we strengthen healthcare systems, support groundbreaking research, and improve public health. Our work helps countries prepare for future health needs and challenges.

€4.6 bn

in financing for health and life sciences in 2025

With more than 18.4 million people having access to improved healthcare services

Our priorities

Research and development

Supporting companies in the creation of new and innovative medical products (drugs, diagnostic tests, medical devices. etc.), ensuring that these products are not only safe and effective but also easy to use and affordable.

Infrastructure

Supporting the principle of universal health coverage, building resilient and sustainable health systems, promoting innovative primary, integrated and long-term care solutions, with a focus on less developed EU regions.

Global partnerships

Collaboration is essential to advancing global health and achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3. We work with partners to finance medical research, strengthen healthcare systems, and support vaccination campaigns, disease prevention programmes, and efforts to address health workforce shortages.

Health Impact Investment Platform

Bridging the health financing gap

The Health Impact Investment Platform (HIIP) brings together WHO, multilateral development banks, and countries to mobilise funding for resilient primary health care. By integrating expertise and resources, it supports investments in vulnerable communities. Learn how the platform is driving sustainable health solutions.

Find out more  
Shutterstock

Health projects eligible for financing

We cover a wide range of health-related topics, including support for the growing demand for long-term care, the digital transformation of healthcare, and vaccination as one of the most cost-effective public health tools.

  • Hospitals and infrastructure investments
  • Medical research, education and training
  • Health informatics and innovation
  • Integrated and people-centred approach to healthcare networks, especially involving cross-border cooperation
  • Services providing universal access to safe and affordable care and designed to meet the varying needs of people across the course of their lives

Our health projects

We support health projects around the world.

Browse our projects  

Partnering to support healthcare and research

Collaboration is key to advancing global health. The EIB works with international partners to finance medical research, strengthen healthcare systems, and support critical health initiatives worldwide.

Global Polio Eradication

€500 million investment with the European Commission, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, WHO, and UNICEF to eliminate polio.

HERA Invest

€100 million guarantee with the European Commission to accelerate advanced research and development investments.

COVID-19 Response

€4.9 billion pledged with the European Commission to end the pandemic and strengthen global health security.

WHO Collaboration

Joint efforts to combat COVID-19 and build resilient healthcare systems.

Vaccine Development

Advisory partnership with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to accelerate vaccines for infectious diseases.

EU Malaria Fund

Investment from the from the European Union, the EIB, Investitionsbank Berlin, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and other European national and private actors to support scientifically promising projects that aim to prevent and treat malaria.

Emergency Preparedness

Collaboration with United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to help governments respond to health crises and natural disasters.

Innovation in Health

Cooperation with Israel’s National Technological Innovation Authority in the field of bio-convergence.

Our stories

Real stories speak louder than general policies. Discover the impact of our projects

  •
    29 January 2026

    Investment that keeps Ukraine moving

    EU investments in trains, winter heating, schools and hospitals help keep Ukraine moving, despite the Russian invasion - and give hope to Ukrainians

    Infrastructure Environment Railways Transport Health and life sciences Climate Education and training Slovakia Austria Romania Ukraine Russia Hungary Poland Eastern Neighbourhood European Union EU enlargement countries Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 11 December 2025

    Bond to back women pharmacists in Spain

    First intermediated financing in the EU dedicated to women entrepreneurs benefits women pharmacists or pharmacies employing mostly women across Spain

    Employment Institutional SMEs Health and life sciences EIB policies Diversity and gender Finance Spain European Union Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
  • 6 November 2025

    Swedish and Spanish companies drive plant-based food innovation

    The first pea protein plant in Sweden and a Spanish company’s quest to make more creative plant-based food

    Biotechnology Bioeconomy Environment Health and life sciences Food industry Circular economy Sustainability Spain Sweden European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 11 September 2025

    New energy programme in Cyprus for batteries, solar

    New battery and solar programme to help Cyprus make the most of its solar power potential

    Environment Health and life sciences Jaspers Climate Advisory services Financial instruments Technology Development solutions Cyprus European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Energy
  • 1 July 2025

    The power of connections in developing countries

    LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.

    Transport Health and life sciences Climate Nigeria India Ghana Indonesia Kenya Asia and the Pacific Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 12 June 2025

    Flanders hospital boosts research, teaching and treatment

    Discover how UZ Leuven hospital in Belgium combines clinical care, research, and teaching to pioneer better healthcare, with support from the European Investment Bank.

    Hospitals Health and life sciences Development solutions Belgium European Union Social infrastructure
  • 22 May 2025

    Health partnerships are key

    Global leaders must ensure that all countries have the resources they need to identify new disease outbreaks and respond quickly – otherwise we will all be at risk.

    Interviews Institutional Health and life sciences Partnerships Partners Covid-19 Management committee Nadia Calviño Global development Social infrastructure
  • 25 April 2025

    Our support for Ukraine in 2025

    More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.

    SMEs Railways Solidarity with Ukraine Transport EU for Ukraine Health and life sciences Water, wastewater management Education and training Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 18 November 2024

    Adjustable antibodies

    France’s Fabentech is developing antibodies that adapt to mutating viruses with pandemic potential. The treatments could stop the viruses from spreading.

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital SMEs Health and life sciences Venture debt France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
  • 28 October 2024

    No sleep mask required

    Nyxoah creates an innovative non-invasive device to treat obstructive sleep apnea.

    Health and life sciences Technology Belgium European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
  • 15 July 2024

    Taking a brain trip

    BrainTrip creates alternative technology to perform brain examinations and give the results on the spot.

    Health and life sciences Slovenia European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
  • 16 May 2024

    A fast and accurate diagnosis

    Diamens creates an affordable and accurate at-home kit to help women test for endometriosis and detect the condition in its early stages

    Health and life sciences Diversity and gender Austria European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
More stories  
Brolis Group

Venture debt

We offer a long-term venture debt financing to address the unique funding needs of fast growing innovative companies. We help SMEs and mid-caps grow and invest in research and development.

Find out more  

Contact us

Do you need finance or advisory services for your project?

We offer a wide range of financial products, as well as advisory support.

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk
Contact us
Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our Press office
Tel. +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

Stay up to date

NEWS
More news
PUBLICATIONS
More publications
VIDEOS
More videos