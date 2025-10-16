How we work

Our Board Advisory Group
Empowering SMEs in MENA: How the TCP is driving growth and innovation
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the MENA region’s economy – creating jobs, powering industries and driving innovation. Yet many face challenges in accessing finance and competing globally.
The EU Trade and Competitiveness Programme (TCP), developed by the European Investment Bank and the European Union, is helping SMEs overcome these barriers. Through long-term funding, guarantees and technical assistance, the TCP is enabling businesses to grow, go greener and expand internationally.
Discover how the TCP is making a difference in Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Jordan and beyond – strengthening supply chains, supporting decarbonisation and building a new generation of sustainable entrepreneurs.
Are you ready to grow? Learn how the TCP can support your business today.
Green means go
EIB programme strengthens Macedonian banks’ capabilities to help businesses invest in climate action
A helping hand, not a handout
Partnerships between Africa and Europe focus on private businesses as building blocks for more jobs and more stable communities
Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans
EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices
Fighting climate change with financial finesse
Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments
EIB Global: Shaping a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive world
Find out how EIB Global is bringing jobs, clean water, electricity and better healthcare to millions of people worldwide in our new Global Impact Report.
The power of connections in developing countries
LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.
Health partnerships are key
Global leaders must ensure that all countries have the resources they need to identify new disease outbreaks and respond quickly – otherwise we will all be at risk.
A breath of fresh air powered by science
With EU support, Mihajlo Pupin Institute develops air purification system to help reduce Belgrade air pollution caused by coal and oil boilers.
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)
Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)
Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
Our support for Ukraine in 2025
More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.
Our publications
Understanding the global landscape is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.
EIB Global strategic orientation
The strategic orientation is a new compass for EIB Global’s investments outside the European Union, with the goal of strengthening the contribution of the EIB Group to Europe’s position in a changing world.
EIB Global Impact Report 2024/2025
At a time of geopolitical shifts and rising uncertainty, the EIB Group is addressing global challenges by expanding its work on the ground and developing more partnerships. The goal is a prosperous, sustainable and peaceful world.
European Investment Bank Group Evaluation Activity Report 2024 and Work Programme 2025-2027
This annual report describes the 11 evaluations conducted by the EIB’s independent evaluation function in 2024 and outlines the division’s programme for 2025-2027.
Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report
Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.
Finance in Africa
The ninth annual Finance in Africa report shows that financial conditions are improving in Africa but access to finance remains a severe constraint to economic development.
Constructing Education: Building for impact
A new framework seeks to connect new investments in schools with the pedagogical goals of educators.
Climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean
Public development banks are key to climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean Here’s how they’re supporting the region’s climate transition.
Trust funds in action (2024)
Resources for development finance are limited. Find out how EIB Global works with 12 trust funds to increase amounts available, support a wide variety of projects and make a positive impact.
The City Climate Finance Gap Fund: EIB Annual Report 2023
This report describes the progress and activities of the City Climate Finance Gap Fund in 2023. Three years into operations, we moved from testing the fund’s business model towards accelerated implementation of its technical assistance to cities and local authorities.
EIB Group 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap
The 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap outlines the eight key interrelated priorities and new programmes to contribute to closing Europe’s investment gap, within an ambitious annual financing scenario.
EIB Global Impact Report 2023/2024
Covering EIB Global’s activities in 2023, this annual report shows how these activities are aligned with EU priorities and initiatives in different regions.
EIB Global Strategic Roadmap
The “EIB Global Strategic Roadmap: EU Finance for a Sustainable Future" provides an overall narrative that explains EIB Global’s direction of travel in the coming years to improve its impact beyond the European Union and the need for a new approach.
EIB Global’s approach to a just transition and just resilience
This document presents the overarching approach through which EIB Global, together with partners, can support countries, clients and organisations in pursuing a just transition and a just resilience.
Finance in Africa: Uncertain times, resilient banks - African finance at a crossroads
The eighth annual Investment in Africa report underscores the need for international support and sustainable finance to advance economic development and climate change in the continent.
Climate risks for Latin America and the Caribbean
The study of climate risks in Latin America and the Caribbean is expanded to analyse the region’s banking sector exposure to climate change
The EIB in Asia and the Pacific
The EIB has been actively supporting long-term investment projects in Asia and the Pacific for over 30 years in support of EU priorities notably related to climate action, the efforts taken to combat climate change and its impacts.
The Global Gateway in Latin America and the Caribbean
This publication gives an overview of the Global Gateway, its mission, activities and investments in Latin America and the Caribbean.
EIB Global Report 2022/2023 - The story
EIB Global plants the seeds for growth in climate action, sustainability and green energy. The challenges we face know no borders. EIB Global is our commitment to better societies everywhere.
EIB Global Report 2022/2023 — The impact
Looking back on EIB Global’s first year, this report details the impact of EIB Global operations, accompanied by an analysis of the development challenges in different regions, and in light of the main EU priorities.
The European Investment Bank’s approach to human rights — information note
The EIB is committed to respecting and promoting human rights in its lending operations. This document details our policies, procedures and practices to avoid and address human rights risks and impacts.
