Our members
Meet the members of the EIB Global Advisory Council.
Paolo
Gentiloni
(chair)
Former prime minister of Italy
Philippe
Étienne
Ambassadeur de France
Gita
Gopinath
Gregory and Ania Coffey Professor of Economics at Harvard University and former first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund
Sigrid
Kaag
Co-chair of the Board of Directors of UN Foundation, and former deputy prime minister and minister of Finance for the Netherlands
Ivan
Krastev
Chairman of the Centre for Liberal Strategies and Albert Hirschman permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna
Alexia
Latortue
Distinguished non-resident fellow at the Centre for Global Development and head of Secretariat at the Future of Development Cooperation
Arancha
González
Laya
Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po and former Spanish minister of Foreign Affairs
Mark
Leonard
Co-founder and director of the European Council on Foreign Relations
Philipp
Rösler
CEO of Consessor AG and former vice-chancellor of Germany
Helga
Maria
Schmid
President of the European Institute of Peace and vice-president of the Foundation Council at the Munich Security Conference Foundation
Dr
Vera
Songwe
Chair and founder of the Liquidity and Sustainability Facility, and non-resident senior fellow for the Global Economy and Development programme at Brookings
Marcos
Prado
Troyjo
Distinguished fellow at INSEAD’s Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society and former deputy minister of Economy of Brazil
José
Viñals
Special strategic advisor and former group chairman of Standard Chartered
Useful resources
Learn more about EIB Global’s policies.
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EIB Global strategic orientation
The strategic orientation is a new compass for EIB Global’s investments outside the European Union, with the goal of strengthening the contribution of the EIB Group to Europe’s position in a changing world.
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Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2
Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.
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Global Emerging Markets Risk Database (GEMs)
This brochure presents the Global Emerging Markets Risk Database (GEMs), a partnership of 29 major development banks led by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
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Sustainability Report 2024
The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases our focus on climate action, environmental sustainability and inclusive social investment.