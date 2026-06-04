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EIB Global Advisory Council

Strengthening EIB Global’s impact

The EIB Global Advisory Council brings together experts from academia, business, civil society and international organisations to provide guidance on our activities outside the European Union. Its work focuses on areas defined by the EIB Global strategic orientation – from clean energy, transport and climate action to water infrastructure, health and support for the private sector – which is aligned with the second phase of our Climate Bank Roadmap.

Learn more  

Our members

Meet the members of the EIB Global Advisory Council.

@EIB

Paolo
Gentiloni
(chair)

Former prime minister of Italy

@EIB

Philippe
Étienne

Ambassadeur de France

@EIB

Gita
Gopinath

Gregory and Ania Coffey Professor of Economics at Harvard University and former first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund

@EIB

Sigrid
Kaag

Co-chair of the Board of Directors of UN Foundation, and former deputy prime minister and minister of Finance for the Netherlands

@EIB

Ivan
Krastev

Chairman of the Centre for Liberal Strategies and Albert Hirschman permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna

@EIB

Alexia
Latortue

Distinguished non-resident fellow at the Centre for Global Development and head of Secretariat at the Future of Development Cooperation

@EIB

Arancha
González
Laya

Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po and former Spanish minister of Foreign Affairs

@EIB

Mark
Leonard

Co-founder and director of the European Council on Foreign Relations

@EIB

Philipp
Rösler

CEO of Consessor AG and former vice-chancellor of Germany

@EIB

Helga
Maria
Schmid

President of the European Institute of Peace and vice-president of the Foundation Council at the Munich Security Conference Foundation

@EIB

Dr
Vera
Songwe

Chair and founder of the Liquidity and Sustainability Facility, and non-resident senior fellow for the Global Economy and Development programme at Brookings

@EIB

Marcos
Prado
Troyjo

Distinguished fellow at INSEAD’s Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society and former deputy minister of Economy of Brazil

@EIB

José
Viñals

Special strategic advisor and former group chairman of Standard Chartered

Useful resources

Learn more about EIB Global’s policies.

  • 15 October 2025

    EIB Global strategic orientation

    The strategic orientation is a new compass for EIB Global’s investments outside the European Union, with the goal of strengthening the contribution of the EIB Group to Europe’s position in a changing world.

    Global development
  • 3 October 2025

    Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2

    Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.

    Climate and environment
  • 12 November 2025

    Global Emerging Markets Risk Database (GEMs)

    This brochure presents the Global Emerging Markets Risk Database (GEMs), a partnership of 29 major development banks led by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

    Institutional MDBs Partnerships Partners Global development
  • 4 November 2025

    Sustainability Report 2024

    The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases our focus on climate action, environmental sustainability and inclusive social investment.

    Sustainability Climate and environment

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