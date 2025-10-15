EIB Group to boost investments outside EU to up to €10 billion annually

Strategic orientation approved by Board of Directors focuses on win-win global partnerships and a strong European voice in the world.

EIB Global will tailor approaches by region and sector, aligned with EU priorities.

Strengthened support for Ukraine, new tools, and streamlined procedures.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has approved strategic orientations for EIB Global, its international partnerships and development arm. The plan targets global challenges and amplifies Europe’s voice in a changing geopolitical landscape. It streamlines support for high-impact projects in over 130 countries, aligned with local needs and EU priorities.

The orientation serves as a compass for the EIB Group’s investments outside the European Union (EU), along clearly defined priority areas, such as clean energy and sustainable transport, global health, better education, infrastructure projects that strengthen supply chains, and women's empowerment. Investment volumes will increase for strategic infrastructure and private sector development in Ukraine, EU enlargement countries, and neighbouring regions. EIB Global will maintain its strong commitment to implementing the EU Global Gateway strategy and advancing its ambitions for climate action and environmental sustainability under the second phase of the Group’s Climate Bank Roadmap.

“In a world of walls, we build new bridges,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño. “As a strong and reliable partner, we remain committed to cooperation and delivering win-win solutions.”

Simplification

From 2025 to 2027, the EIB Group will provide up to €10 billion in annual financing, which will include increased technical assistance to strengthen local ownership and accelerate the preparation and implementation of projects.

Financing procedures will be simplified by leveraging mutual reliance with development banks and synergies with EU partners to fast-track investment in flagship projects worldwide. The EIB Group is also engaging with the European Commission and EU stakeholders to simplify and optimise mandates from the EU budget.

Supply chains and critical raw materials

The strategic orientations envisage the rollout of new instruments to fit today’s realities, backing European exporters and diversifying supply chains.

The EIB Group is developing a new pan-European Trade and Investment Initiative to channel EU guarantees and funding to EU exporters and companies bidding internationally through the network of national export credit agencies.

Activities on critical raw materials will be expanded, focusing on strategic partnerships between the EU and partner countries to strengthen sustainable supply chains essential for the green and digital transitions.

Regional priorities

As the EU’s financing arm and the world’s largest multilateral development bank, owned solely by the 27 EU Member States, the EIB Group plays a key role in advancing the Union’s foreign policy objectives. In doing so, EIB Global will implement a differentiated approach, tailoring its activities by geography and sector to local needs, while remaining fully aligned with EU priorities and policies.

In Ukraine, the EIB Group has provided €4 billion in support since the start of the Russian invasion, repairing critical infrastructure, rebuilding schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and securing the country’s energy supply. The EIB Group will be stepping up its support to finance short-term resilience, post-war recovery and EU accession.

EU candidate countries will have access to the full set of EIB instruments, from tailored investment products to risk sharing mechanisms and technical assistance. The EIB Group will focus on strategic infrastructure projects to upgrade regional connectivity and integration of the future members of the EU.

In the EU Neighbourhood, the focus will be on local economic stability and resilience, clean energy, physical connectivity with the EU and energy security. The EIB Group will contribute to the implementation of the Commission’s Black Sea Strategy and the Pact for Mediterranean. Specifically in the Middle East, we will continue to contribute to economic and financial stability and supporting the two-state solution.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, the EIB Group will focus on key enabling infrastructures needed for development, such as health, water, energy access, transport and digital inclusion, supporting the local private sector and building strong win-win partnerships and strategic alliances for impact.

In Latin America and Asia-Pacific the focus will be on critical EU value chains and support to regional integration, for instance in the areas of transport, energy and digital infrastructure.

Background information

About EIB Global

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Global Gateway. We aim to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 — around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world. High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here.