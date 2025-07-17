LUBLIN URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Reference: 20210170

Release date: 19 March 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

CITY OF LUBLIN

This new multi-sector Framework Loan (FL), following up on the existing ones with the City of Lublin, will finance investment programmes/plans under the City's Multiannual Financial Framework and support the Urban Development and City Climate Strategies goals. Investments include the construction and renovation of social facilities (e.g. schools), cultural and sports facilities, sustainable urban mobility, green areas and open spaces, as well as IT systems. It will also address social and affordable housing. All these schemes are anticipated to have an individual cost below ?40 million and are therefore considered small under a FL.

Objectives

This FL encompasses urban development schemes that are part of the ongoing Lublin Investment Plan. These schemes support the implementation of the City's Urban Development Strategy and Climate Strategy, including the 2030 Lublin Adaptation Plan to Climate Change and the existing Air Quality Programme. The objective is to continue supporting the City of Lublin to implement its Urban Development Strategy and related Plans aimed at achieving a development based on the promotion of natural resources and ecology, by reducing CO2 emissions and smog. In 2019, the City adopted its new 2030 Climate Adaptation Plan, updating the previous document from 2015, to enhance its capacity to adapt to climate change. The plan focuses particularly on water management, especially concerning the Bystrzyca River, improving biodiversity, and mitigating the effects heat waves.

Sector(s)

Urban development - Construction

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

PLN 500 million (EUR 118 million)

Total cost (Approximate amount)

PLN 1386 million (EUR 326 million)

Environmental aspects

The promoter is deemed as having the adequate capacity to ensure that the project is implemented in line with the relevant EU Directives: Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, and Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC. Furthermore, for new and refurbished buildings, the Promoter is also deemed capable of ensuring the Project is implemented in line with EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings. The level of climate action (adaptation and mitigation) and environmental sustainability measures where relevant, will be assessed during appraisal.

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Status

Approved - 17/07/2025