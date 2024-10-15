Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Malawi and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Malawi since 1977.

We have supported high-impact projects across a wide range of sectors. Currently, we are helping Malawian people in major cities get better access to clean water and to a more reliable and sustainable energy supply, safer air travel, more efficient agricultural production and warehousing.

Recently, the EIB signed its largest single facility in Malawi of €95.5m, blended with the largest-ever EU grant of €44m, to rebuild 300km of the M1 road. This crucial road not only links all of the country’s major cities but is also part of a strategic corridor linking Malawi to its neighbouring countries and the port of Dar es Salaam. This transformational project aims to boost trade, reduce transportation costs and improve road safety. 

Through local financial services providers, we enhance access to finance for small businesses ensuring the availability of loans at favourable conditions. We have also mobilised grant funds to provide much needed technical assistance, as well as guarantees to finance high-impact projects and reduce public sector investment costs.

Like most African countries, Malawi is facing rapid urbanisation. People moving to cities often end up living in overcrowded areas with very poor sanitary conditions. The EIB Sustainability Awareness Bonds will invest in high-impact projects that improve living standards for thousands of people.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Malawi.

1977

START OF OPERATIONS

43

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

0.57 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

3

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in Malawi by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Malawi

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Malawi and beyond

  •
    15 October 2024

    Financing food security will yield high returns

    Hunger is a pressing global crisis that requires significant investment. Sustainable food systems address poverty and malnutrition, but also create jobs, boost economic growth, reduce gender inequality, enhance health and strengthen communities.

    Interviews Management committee Gelsomina VIGLIOTTI
  • 4 March 2024

    Boosting women agri-businesses in Malawi

    The Africa Investment Platform aims to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized agri-businesses in Malawi, especially those run by women

    Diversity and gender Malawi Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy
  • 4 December 2023

    Impact adaptation

    Climate change is already forcing mass migration, particularly within developing countries. Adaptation – and finance for it – is crucial to protect people in the countries at risk

    Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Climate Diversity and gender Adaptation Migration Zambia Nigeria Malawi Pakistan Jordan China Bangladesh Philippines Asia and the Pacific Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 6 February 2023

    Right on rights

    Here’s how to understand the EU bank policies that ensures its loans protect human rights, as well as promoting economic growth

    Institutional Social sustainability Human rights Diversity and gender Civil society Migration Malawi Serbia Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development
  • 28 April 2022

    The road less travelled

    The M1 road, Malawi’s biggest, boosts gender equality with three women hired in roles like engineering that are typically given to men. Here they tell their stories

    Infrastructure Transport Diversity and gender Malawi Sub-Saharan Africa Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 19 April 2022

    A drive to develop

    In developing countries transport drives economic growth and social inclusion. Here’s how transport projects help people live better lives around the world—and fight the emissions that fuel climate change

    Infrastructure Transport Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Brazil Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica St. Maarten Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Pakistan São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chile Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Honduras Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexico Indonesia Nepal Zimbabwe Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Djibouti Bolivia Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Uganda Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 12 April 2022

    Heads above water

    In developing countries water sanitation is vital for health and economic growth. Here’s how water management and sanitation projects in communities around the globe improve the quality of life and protect against the impact of climate change

    Infrastructure Water Health and life sciences Wastewater Water treatment Water, wastewater management Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica St. Maarten Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Pakistan São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chile Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Honduras Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexico Indonesia Nepal Zimbabwe Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Djibouti Bolivia Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Uganda Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 19 May 2021

    SheInvest for Africa (new video)

    Women often struggle to access financing and other economic services. Gender-smart investments can make a real difference! That is why the EU and its Bank, the European Investment Bank, are committed to boosting gender-smart investments across Africa. Discover how in our video!

    Diversity and gender Zambia Solomon Islands Vanuatu Papua New Guinea South Sandwich Islands St. Maarten Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Somalia Antigua and Barbuda São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Botswana Liberia Senegal Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Burkina Faso Comoros Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Timor-Leste Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Mozambique Angola Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Zimbabwe Micronesia Montserrat Djibouti Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Mali Uganda Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa
  • 11 June 2020

    Connected for jobs

    Konexio helps vulnerable people join the digital revolution with online computer training during the coronavirus crisis that will help them find jobs

    SMEs Digital and telecoms Migration Education and training Malawi France European Union Sub-Saharan Africa Innovation SMEs Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
  • 6 September 2018

    New bonds to finance sustainable development

    New Sustainability Awareness Bonds from the European Investment Bank will help finance UN development goals

    Infrastructure Institutional Climate Investor relations Management committee Green bonds

Get EIB support in Malawi

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Do you need a loan to finance your project?

If you are a public authority and need a loan over EUR 25m, contact us directly at:

If you need a loan below EUR 25m,
contact our local partners

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk

Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

Stay up to date

News
More news