Malawi and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Malawi since 1977.
We have supported high-impact projects across a wide range of sectors. Currently, we are helping Malawian people in major cities get better access to clean water and to a more reliable and sustainable energy supply, safer air travel, more efficient agricultural production and warehousing.
Recently, the EIB signed its largest single facility in Malawi of €95.5m, blended with the largest-ever EU grant of €44m, to rebuild 300km of the M1 road. This crucial road not only links all of the country’s major cities but is also part of a strategic corridor linking Malawi to its neighbouring countries and the port of Dar es Salaam. This transformational project aims to boost trade, reduce transportation costs and improve road safety.
Through local financial services providers, we enhance access to finance for small businesses ensuring the availability of loans at favourable conditions. We have also mobilised grant funds to provide much needed technical assistance, as well as guarantees to finance high-impact projects and reduce public sector investment costs.
Like most African countries, Malawi is facing rapid urbanisation. People moving to cities often end up living in overcrowded areas with very poor sanitary conditions. The EIB Sustainability Awareness Bonds will invest in high-impact projects that improve living standards for thousands of people.
At a glance
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Malawi.
1977
€ 0.57 bn
EIB activity in Malawi by sector
(since start of operations)
