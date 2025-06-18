Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SAMANTREE (IEU LS)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 20,000,000
Industry : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/07/2025 : € 20,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
SAMANTREE (IEU LS)
Other links
Summary sheet
SAMANTREE (IEU LS)
Related public register
05/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAMANTREE (IEU LS)
Parent project
LIFE SCIENCES (INVESTEU VD) PL

Summary sheet

Release date
4 June 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/07/2025
20240551
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAMANTREE (IEU LS)
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 56 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project supports the development of an advanced microscopy scanner for rapid imaging of the internal microstructure of tissue samples for interventional oncology.

The aim of the project is to support the development of the RDI activities of the promoter, including development and improvement of the Histolog® Scanner, a microscopy device that provides real-time imaging of the internal microstructure of tissue samples for interventional oncology.

Additionality and Impact

The operation contributes to the InvestEU objective of research, development, and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under the EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support research, development, and innovation (RDI) activities of an innovative Belgian MedTech company focused on advancing an innovative microscopy device for real-time imaging of tissue samples in the context of interventional oncology. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing due to factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives, etc. By creating knowledge externalities, the project is expected to provide significant socio-economic benefits, strengthen Belgium and Europe's position in the field of medical devices, and help create and retain skilled staff. Thanks to the support of InvestEU, the EIB may provide long-term financing in the form of venture debt to a highly innovative company with no access to commercial debt. By contributing to extending the cash runway and, therefore, de-risking the development plan of the company, EIB financing is expected to attract third-party investors and accelerate the company's development. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the support of InvestEU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The specific RDI activities included in the project are expected to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/52/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is generally not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the Bank will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 June 2025
25 July 2025
Related documents
05/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAMANTREE (IEU LS)
Related projects
Parent project
LIFE SCIENCES (INVESTEU VD) PL
Link to source
Summary sheet
SAMANTREE (IEU LS)
Other links
Data sheet
SAMANTREE (IEU LS)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAMANTREE (IEU LS)
Publication Date
5 Jul 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
234220815
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240551
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAMANTREE (IEU LS)
Other links
Summary sheet
SAMANTREE (IEU LS)
Data sheet
SAMANTREE (IEU LS)
Parent project
LIFE SCIENCES (INVESTEU VD) PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications