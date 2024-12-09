Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

AYVENS PAN-EUROPEAN CLEAN TRANSPORT FLEET

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 17,500,000
Germany : € 31,500,000
France : € 126,000,000
The Netherlands : € 175,000,000
Services : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2024 : € 17,500,000
19/12/2024 : € 31,500,000
19/12/2024 : € 126,000,000
19/12/2024 : € 175,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AYVENS PAN-EUROPEAN CLEAN TRANSPORT FLEET

Summary sheet

Release date
2 October 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2024
20230728
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AYVENS PAN-EUROPEAN CLEAN TRANSPORT FLEET
AYVENS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
EUR 745 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation concerns the deployment of a fleet of c. 19,000 zero-emission electric light commercial vehicles across 4 EU countries.

The aim is to accelerate the transition towards zero emission road transport, which will generate substantial environmental economic benefits by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution and noise. The project will also contribute to support the development of the cleaner automotive industry through the accelerated deployment of electric vehicles and, indirectly, their associated infrastructure. Finally, this project addresses the sub-optimal investment situations associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets, by contributing to increase the level of competition and enable the development, adoption and scale up of electric vehicles.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the deployment of a fleet of zero-emission electric Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) with the goal of reducing road transport carbon emissions.


It fits within a wide range of European policy measures aimed at achieving a more sustainable and lower carbon emissions transport sector such as the EU Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy. The project also contributes to the EIB's objectives of sustainable and decarbonised road transport and is consistent with the Bank's Climate Bank Roadmap and Transport Lending Policy.


The Electric LCV market is still at an early stage of development in Europe with operational performance uncertainty and high upfront costs. The project contributes to mitigate negative externalities in the form of the reduction of GHG, air pollutants (Nitrogen Oxides, Particulate Matter) and noise emissions through the electrification of road transport. These benefits are not fully captured by road transport pricing.


The project has a 100% share of Climate Action and is eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest. Investments located in regional development areas will also be eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less developed regions.


The project is part of a wider Promoter's long-term strategy for a sustainable business development. The EIB's contribution to this investment in fleet decarbonisation is expected to materially contribute to the Promoter's ambition to reach a share of low emission vehicles (EVs and Plug-in hybrids) in new car deliveries of 50% in 2026.


The project is in line with European policy to electrify the European light vehicle fleet, a policy which has been estimated to generate an economic return of ERR=8%.


EIB would provide an adequate financing to the borrower, allowing it to further diversify its financing sources. The Bank's tailor-made product will provide the company with long maturity and other attractive financial conditions that will allow the borrower to expand their EV fleet in the identified market gap. Moreover, EIB's involvement would have a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the project, facilitating funding from other players. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The new vehicles are expected to be much cleaner than market average. Significant benefits in terms of fuel consumption, reduced polluting and carbon emissions are expected and will be further assessed during appraisal. The acquisition of vehicles does not fall under Annex I and II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU). Nevertheless, all environmental issues including possible environmental and operational authorisations, will be reviewed during the due diligence process.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
9 December 2024
19 December 2024
Related documents
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AYVENS PAN-EUROPEAN CLEAN TRANSPORT FLEET

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AYVENS PAN-EUROPEAN CLEAN TRANSPORT FLEET
Publication Date
3 Jan 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
236141141
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230728
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
France
Germany
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AYVENS PAN-EUROPEAN CLEAN TRANSPORT FLEET
Other links
Summary sheet
AYVENS PAN-EUROPEAN CLEAN TRANSPORT FLEET
Data sheet
AYVENS PAN-EUROPEAN CLEAN TRANSPORT FLEET

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications