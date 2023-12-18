ENEDIS TRANSITION AND ADAPTATION (PHASE 1)

The programme comprises electricity distribution grid investment in France with the purpose to connect new renewable generation capacity and to increase the resilience and reinforce the network of the low voltage and medium voltage levels. The EIB finances this project because it contributes to the energy and climate policy objectives of the EU and the energy transition strategy and multiannual program for Energy (PPE) of France. The connection of solar PV and other renewables will address climate and environmental externalities by enabling the reduction of greenhouse gases and other pollutant emissions of the electricity sector. The reinforcement and resilience of the network will contribute to the adaptation of the distribution network to climate change, increasing the electricity security of the grid which has dimensions of public good.

The quality of the Programme is reinforced by its contribution to the economic activity in cohesion regions. The social benefit is excellent. The Promoter is an experienced operator of electricity distribution networks with a sound project management structure. The employment impact of the Programme is rated very good. With the appropriate conditions in place (please see ESDS), the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.

The Bank will provide a long-term loan, with conditions which is not easily available with local commercial banks, and the Bank's financing will contribute to make the investment more cost-efficient. The EIB's support sends a strong signal to the financial market for EDF green projects.