UCB RO SMES MID-CAPS & CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

The project contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on SMEs, as well as on climate action (transversal). Through an intermediated approach, the Bank will reach SMEs and MidCaps financing small and mid-size projects in Romania, which could otherwise not be reached. In addition, the operation supports the financial intermediary's sustainability strategy, increasing its lending in the sector and diversifying its funding sources. The intermediary is a repeat EIB counterpart with positive track record and significant experience in deploying EIB funds. The project addresses a number of market failures: From the continuously existing and further widening financing gap stemming from higher interest rates for SMEs, the gap in long tenor financing for Climate Action projects. EIB is providing adequate financing sources in terms of pricing and longer maturities. The intermediary is a repeat EIB counterpart with positive track record and significant experience in deploying EIB funds. The project is expected to have positive economic effect via employment creation by SMEs in Romania. The EIB's contribution will be most visible on the financial contribution side by accelerating the fundraising and crowding in other financiers. The project is expected to have positive economic effect via employment creation by SMEs in Romania.