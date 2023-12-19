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UCB RO SMES MID-CAPS & CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 70,000,000
Credit lines : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/12/2023 : € 70,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
1 December 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/12/2023
20230348
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UCB RO SMES MID-CAPS & CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
UNICREDIT BANK SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of a multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to finance eligible investments promoted by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Romania. At least 20% of resources will be dedicated to Climate Action.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries, through term loans in Romania.

Additionality and Impact

The project contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on SMEs, as well as on climate action (transversal). Through an intermediated approach, the Bank will reach SMEs and MidCaps financing small and mid-size projects in Romania, which could otherwise not be reached. In addition, the operation supports the financial intermediary's sustainability strategy, increasing its lending in the sector and diversifying its funding sources. The intermediary is a repeat EIB counterpart with positive track record and significant experience in deploying EIB funds. The project addresses a number of market failures: From the continuously existing and further widening financing gap stemming from higher interest rates for SMEs, the gap in long tenor financing for Climate Action projects. EIB is providing adequate financing sources in terms of pricing and longer maturities. The intermediary is a repeat EIB counterpart with positive track record and significant experience in deploying EIB funds. The project is expected to have positive economic effect via employment creation by SMEs in Romania. The EIB's contribution will be most visible on the financial contribution side by accelerating the fundraising and crowding in other financiers. The project is expected to have positive economic effect via employment creation by SMEs in Romania. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
19 December 2023
28 December 2023

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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