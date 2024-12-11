PPCR SOLAR PV & BATTERIES FL

The operation aligns with InvestEU's objective to develop the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities, by expanding clean and sustainable renewable energy. It involves developing solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) schemes in Greece, supporting the 2030 decarbonisation and storage targets of Greece's National Energy and Climate Plan and the REPowerEU action plan. All schemes will be located in Cohesion regions (100% Less Developed Regions).

The financing supports the Bank's lending priority objectives in renewable energy, innovative technologies, environmental sustainability, climate action, and social and economic cohesion. Located in Greece's historic lignite centres, the operation contributes to the Just Transition target of the Bank and of the country.

The project will generate low-carbon electricity, thereby reducing carbon emissions and air pollution. BESS enhances electricity system flexibility, integrating more variable renewable generation. Revenues will primarily come from commercial power purchase agreements (cPPAs) and the wholesale market, improving market efficiency and competition. Some schemes may seek market-based regulatory support.

The Promoter's governance and risk management are deemed good (corresponding to medium risks partially managed). The operation is expected to have a positive economic rate of return and broader social benefits by generating renewable electricity at a lower cost than fossil fuels. The Bank's financial contribution is valuable, offering more favourable terms than market alternatives and attracting investors and co-financiers.

The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.



