PROJECT PINO

The project consists of a senior framework loan to a vehicle that has been established for the purpose of providing tailor-made senior loans to solar PV and wind onshore projects ("SPVs") in Spain.

The Project is eligible under Invest EU, Annex II, under the development of the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities, including security of energy supply, clean energy transition and the commitments taken under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement.





The project financed by the vehicle produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV and onshore wind) in Spain addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution.





The project supports EU Renewable Energy (RE) objectives and supports Spain in meeting its commitments with respect to renewable energy targets and greenhouse gas emission reductions set out in its Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) and to the REPowerEU.





The sub-projects portfolio will rely on merchant risks and will not benefit from any RE supporting schemes. The project thereby contributes to the policy objective of supporting market integration of renewable energy projects.





The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on Climate Action (transversal) and economic and social Cohesion (transversal).





The project is eligible under InvestEU as it supports the development of the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities, including security of energy supply, clean energy transition and the commitments taken under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement, in particular through the expansion of the generation, supply or use of clean and sustainable renewable and safe and sustainable other zero and low-emission energy sources and solutions.





The EIB loan has some characteristics that are difficult to find in the market namely lending to a fund, the disbursement in different tranches depending on the allocation of the sub-projects and the bullet repayment profile which makes this loan innovative.





EIB contribution will allow the Borrower to attract investors into the Borrower and blend EIB financing with the investors cost of capital for providing more competitive financing to the final recipients which are project exposed to electricity market prices. Moreover, the third party investors into the Borrower will gain comfort by the fact of the individual approval of each allocation made by the Bank, where due diligence will be performed.





The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the Invest EU support.











